The Superior Reign Update is Available Now!

Happy Halloween everyone! On this day three years ago, the original Maguntsche: Chapter One game was released. To celebrate this milestone, we're releasing a major update to add some new exciting content and experiences into this remastered experience. With the addition of new team members, the future of Maguntsche Remastered is brighter than ever. Below, we have a list of changes and improvements for you to explore! Thank you again for all of your support!

Introducing Superior Mode!

Superior Mode is an all-new arcade-styled game mode that allows players to customize their experience with unique challenges. This endless game mode comes with its own set of environments that have also been updated in part with our visual overhaul of the game's assets. Superior Mode has a dedicated scoring system and statistics tracking. These new mechanics work with some other neat additions in this update!

Leaderboard Integration

To use the new leaderboard features, you must have a Steam account and be connected to the internet. However, these features are not required to play Superior Mode. Your username is automatically grabbed from Steam, and your highest score will be automatically uploaded to our systems. By enabling different challenges, you can boost your score modifier and ultimately raise your chance of reaching the top of the leaderboard.

Volume Two of The Maguntsche Archives & Completion Reward

To celebrate the Halloween season, we are releasing a new volume of the archives. Entries for volume two can only be earned through playing Superior Mode. Once completing this new story, you can unlock an exclusive seasonal cosmetic for the enemies of Superior Mode! Entries to the first volume of the game can still be collected via Maguntsche Mode.

Art Assets Overhaul

We have been working extensively to update the assets of the game in their entirety. However, this proved to be a more time-consuming task. Some of the environments are partially corrected, but you may encounter some style inconsistencies, primarily in Maguntsche Mode. We plan on iterating on these changes with the second part of this update later this month. There is a chance you may encounter some bugs or visual issues in Maguntsche Mode as well, but be reminded that we are planning on polishing these changes later this month with feedback from players.

Game Performance Optimizations

We've reworked the graphics scaling between settings to provide additional performance improvements on lower quality settings. An advanced decal system has also been implemented to improve the performance of Realmverse environments. This new decal system also allows us to design environments quicker. We are still exploring more options in the future to make the game more accessible to a larger audience of players.

Overhauled Settings Menu & New Options

We've also implemented new quality of life improvements for this update. While also simplifying the display method for the game's settings, we've added V-Sync options and a unique setting that allows the player to enable or disable the pixelation camera effect of the game. In the future, we want to explore more ways that the player can customize the game's visuals.

New User Interface Additions

We've added some additions to Maguntsche Mode's user interface. You can now find a display that communicates the player's current objective on the top of the screen. We hope this provides additional clarity to players early in the game.

Other Changes Include...