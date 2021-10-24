Audio Trip Launch Anniversary (Update + NEW FEATURE)

First things first... To celebrate our Steam Launch Anniversary, we're introducing a different way to enjoy the game with:

_

NEW: Scenery Only Mode

_

This will allow you to fly through any environment to just enjoy the scenery, with the gameplay (choreography) disabled.

Some of you have asked for this for a while, and we're honoured you love our environments so much that you just want to watch them! We've certainly put a ton of work into them so far. So if you want to just chill out to the trippy scenes, you can find this new mode under the 'Options' menu.

Secondly... We have even more updates and less bugs!

_

More NEW STUFF:

_

NEW: WebSockets server to stream game stats to other client apps.

-- Useful for streaming overlays, etc, for all of our lovely streamers!

NEW: Ability to set custom beat divisions in your choreography (.ats) file.

_

And some Improvements:

_

Player height now only measured once at the start of a playlist.

Improved game resume count-down text visibility

_

And Fixes:

_

Squashed some sneaky lighting, shader, and material bugs in the environments.

Fixed a bug where opening the SteamVR dashboard while exiting a song could lead to an unresponsive UI.

No more temporary disappearing of all custom choreography items when deleting one of them.

Fixed Vive controller buttons not working.

Thank you so much to our players who report these issues to us! It helps us hunt them down and fix them for everyone. Please continue letting us know if you think something doesn't seem right!

Have fun celebrating with us!

Kinemotik