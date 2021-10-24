Update 1.2 is live!

It has been a long time coming.

Hey guys!

We're glad to announce that the update 1.2 is finally here. With it comes a complete Russian localization of the game, a number of important bugfixes and several balance changes.

The balance changes are primarily aimed at making the game more challenging in a fun way — nerfing overpowered weapons and builds while buffing less favoured weapons and gameplay strategies. We undestand that at this point the balance is still significantly flawed and have a lot of ideas about how to fix this. With the Russian localization out of the way we will have a lot more time to implement these ideas, as well as finally releasing some new content.

Why did this update take so long?

Originally we promised to release 1.2 by the end of September but eneded up doing it almost a month late. This mainly happened due to us underestimating the amount of work that is required to do a proper localization of the game while still working our daily 9 to 5 jobs.

However on top of that September turned out to be a highly unlucky month for us. One of the team members had unpleasant health issues, another run into troubles at their workplace. My phone died, my car broke down twice in two weeks. It was rough, but we got through this.

Will the game be translated into other languages?

That depends on how well the game does financially. If it will be doing well then the localizations into other languages will definitely come. If it won't - then they won't either for obvious reasons.

What is next for Heads Will Roll?

With the localization out of the way we are free to concentrate on content updates and this is exactly what we will do. We will do our best to release at least one major content update before the New Year (new chapters, quests, features and girls). These kind of content updates will come either as patches or as DLCs.

Thanks for playing our game!

Stay tuned!

1917 Studious