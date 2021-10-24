 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Hentai X update for 24 October 2021

Bug fixes and improvements.

Share · View all patches · Build 7588344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Menu bug fixed.
  • Difficulty added.
  • Time and score added.

Changed files in this update

Hentai X Content Depot 1650021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.