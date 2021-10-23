Post Season 1 updates #7 & 8 are now available on Steam.

EPISODE 36 / Post Season Update 7 & 8

*New Saves now have actual Fishing Spots on the map that you can harvest for resources just like Trees or Rocks. Nodes resupply over time and can contain a maximum of four charges. Catching fish such as Pike or Perch, and Treasure will consume all charges while gathering water will consume only one charge at a time. Depending on the lake color, you might get Dirty or Clean Water.

Water Seeker Board and its Research removed/deprecated (Existing Saves can still use the Water Seeker board.).

Pike, Perch, and Treasure world Spawn removed/deprecated.

Fixed bug where in some rare instances, colonists could not pick up raw items that were in front of them.

Fixed bug where loading a game could sometimes cause self-filling harvest objects (Cactus, Flowers) to recover some resources.

Scorpids and Snow Scorpids now use Second Generation Critter AI, which is used by other critters.

Scorpids now drop Venom and Raw Red Meat.

Post Season Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall. These updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly.

You can help me greatly by sending save files to ( vitali@vitalikirpu.net ) with your big/broken/starving colonies.

More to come!