Better Controller Support, Fixed Achievements, and More

This took longer than expected but I finally had some time to go through all the feedback on the steam page and fix some of the biggest complaints as well as add a couple quality of life changes.
Lots of people complained about using controllers with this game, particularly the grappling and platforming sections. Originally the game was tested exclusively on keyboard so there were some serious issues with controller input on some of the movement scripts which have now been fixed along with some general improvements that should make things slightly smoother for both.
Additionally the game's steamworks integration had an issue preventing it from registering achievements, which has now been fixed, along with a change to the achievement itself which will hopefully make it a bit less obscure to find.
We hope these changes improve the experience!
Full change log here:
New features and quality of life changes
- Added two extra levels
- Added advanced options menu
- Movement changes and updates to grappling for better controller support
- Added camera smoothing to controller input
- Added deadzones to the controller inputs
- Tweaked graphics settings levels
- Reordered some levels for difficulty
Fixes
- Overall performance improvements
- Fixed achievements not correctly setting from steam integration
- Fixed vent sfx not being effected by volume setting
- Fixed teleporter sfx not being effected by volume setting
- Fixed UI positioning for pause menu
- Fixed some UI buttons not highlighting when selected
- Fixed loading options from disk
- Fixed occlusion issues on some levels
- Fixed controller issue with menu where cursor would move all the way down a column or row preventing navigation to any items in between
Changed files in this update