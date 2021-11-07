Better Controller Support, Fixed Achievements, and More

This took longer than expected but I finally had some time to go through all the feedback on the steam page and fix some of the biggest complaints as well as add a couple quality of life changes.

Lots of people complained about using controllers with this game, particularly the grappling and platforming sections. Originally the game was tested exclusively on keyboard so there were some serious issues with controller input on some of the movement scripts which have now been fixed along with some general improvements that should make things slightly smoother for both.

Additionally the game's steamworks integration had an issue preventing it from registering achievements, which has now been fixed, along with a change to the achievement itself which will hopefully make it a bit less obscure to find.

We hope these changes improve the experience!

Full change log here:

New features and quality of life changes

Added two extra levels

Added advanced options menu

Movement changes and updates to grappling for better controller support

Added camera smoothing to controller input

Added deadzones to the controller inputs

Tweaked graphics settings levels

Reordered some levels for difficulty

Fixes