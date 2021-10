New Stuff

We have changed the layout of the bowling lanes so you can now pick a 3 lane or 9 lane bowling alley and we have added a command !leaderboard so it will show the top 10 in the game and we have also added custom pins as well !pins and some game modes commands.

Please check out latest updates tab in games menu

Any questions contact us on Discord or contact alley_catz on discord via Alley Catz#0206