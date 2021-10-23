 Skip to content

Apastron update for 23 October 2021

Apastron Episode 3: Time of Crisis

Share · View all patches · Build 7588059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Episode 3: Time of Crisis

+New Fast travel Location Lovrow

+6 New Levels

+New Boss Fight

+2 New cutscenes

Changes :

Lunge speed is increased and is more effected by where you're looking

Slam replaces melee in the air, so if you're in the air and melee you will slam now

Slam shoots you up into the air before shooting you downward

Aug Damage +

Super G Firing Rate +

SMG11 Damage +

Ace Damage +

SMG4 Damage +

AA12 Damage +

Added more achievements for Episode 3 related content

Q & A :

How do I start Episode 3?

Meet Prax'd Greason in Central 98 after defeating Monsterous Martha

How do I get to Lovrow?

After traveling to the Technovista you can access Lovrow through the Central 98 Sewers



How do I get into Lovrow Temple?



Head north through the Lovrow Marsh

Changed files in this update

Apastron Content Depot 1264851
