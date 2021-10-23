Apastron Episode 3: Time of Crisis

YouTube

Episode 3: Time of Crisis

+New Fast travel Location Lovrow

+6 New Levels

+New Boss Fight

+2 New cutscenes

Changes :

Lunge speed is increased and is more effected by where you're looking

Slam replaces melee in the air, so if you're in the air and melee you will slam now

Slam shoots you up into the air before shooting you downward

Aug Damage +

Super G Firing Rate +

SMG11 Damage +

Ace Damage +

SMG4 Damage +

AA12 Damage +

Added more achievements for Episode 3 related content

Q & A :

How do I start Episode 3?

Meet Prax'd Greason in Central 98 after defeating Monsterous Martha



How do I get to Lovrow?

After traveling to the Technovista you can access Lovrow through the Central 98 Sewers





How do I get into Lovrow Temple?



Head north through the Lovrow Marsh

