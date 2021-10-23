 Skip to content

Alisa update for 23 October 2021

Hot fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here is the first hot fix!

A whole bunch of bugs has been fixed.

The launch was very troublesome, so I'm very sorry for that!

Here is a list of fixed bugs:

  • A couple of walls that you could clip through are fixed
  • Clock puzzle problems are fixed
  • Pulse meter puzzle kept resetting is fixed
  • Pulse meter giving a "0" should be fixed now
  • cutscenes in prologue that makes Alisa slide is fixed
  • Some Letterblock puzzle bugs are fixed
  • Saving and exiting quickly locking the game is fixed
  • Arms in first boss room will not try to grab you when you are on the ground so you don't start floating around through the walls and stuff
  • Piano lock bugs are fixed
  • Buying all dresses couldn't select the 4th dress in the closet is fixed
  • Rechecking the mirror in the green bathroom don't show the fish is fixed + music
  • French interactions in prologue not showing correctly is fixed

More fixes to come.

Thank you for your patience!

And sorry for again for the trouble!

  • Casper Croes

