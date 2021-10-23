Hello everyone,

Here is the first hot fix!

A whole bunch of bugs has been fixed.

The launch was very troublesome, so I'm very sorry for that!

Here is a list of fixed bugs:

A couple of walls that you could clip through are fixed

Clock puzzle problems are fixed

Pulse meter puzzle kept resetting is fixed

Pulse meter giving a "0" should be fixed now

cutscenes in prologue that makes Alisa slide is fixed

Some Letterblock puzzle bugs are fixed

Saving and exiting quickly locking the game is fixed

Arms in first boss room will not try to grab you when you are on the ground so you don't start floating around through the walls and stuff

Piano lock bugs are fixed

Buying all dresses couldn't select the 4th dress in the closet is fixed

Rechecking the mirror in the green bathroom don't show the fish is fixed + music

French interactions in prologue not showing correctly is fixed

More fixes to come.

Thank you for your patience!

And sorry for again for the trouble!