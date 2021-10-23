Hello everyone,
Here is the first hot fix!
A whole bunch of bugs has been fixed.
The launch was very troublesome, so I'm very sorry for that!
Here is a list of fixed bugs:
- A couple of walls that you could clip through are fixed
- Clock puzzle problems are fixed
- Pulse meter puzzle kept resetting is fixed
- Pulse meter giving a "0" should be fixed now
- cutscenes in prologue that makes Alisa slide is fixed
- Some Letterblock puzzle bugs are fixed
- Saving and exiting quickly locking the game is fixed
- Arms in first boss room will not try to grab you when you are on the ground so you don't start floating around through the walls and stuff
- Piano lock bugs are fixed
- Buying all dresses couldn't select the 4th dress in the closet is fixed
- Rechecking the mirror in the green bathroom don't show the fish is fixed + music
- French interactions in prologue not showing correctly is fixed
More fixes to come.
Thank you for your patience!
And sorry for again for the trouble!
- Casper Croes
