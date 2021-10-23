Halloween Patch 0.21.10.23

Full Patch Log for 0.21.10.23

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Durability changed to dot point values on all items.

•• Range Weapon reload degrade durability is now based off reload amount.

•• Range Weapons now take durability damage on drag and drop reloading.

• Added New Item - UV Lamp.

• Fixed Items that craft in stacks not unlocking when being researched.

• Fixed not being able to use water bucket to fill water containers.

• Fixed Bottled Water registering as dirty water when being used to fill water containers.

• Added UI Item Labels toggle to main menu.

• Localization support added this will be an ongoing process so please be aware there may be some translation errors or missed text.

• Language selection added to Main Menu.

•• Russian language added.

•• Danish language added.

• Loot spawn type adjustments in all POIs.

• Fixed medical bags spawning on walls rather than cabinets.

• Added trash cans and loot to a number of POIs.

• Fixed a bug where some loot boxes would spawn and disappear without being looted.

• Fixed character shoulder animation issue.

• Fixed issue with loot loading.

• Game now ships in smaller Pak archives to reduce repacking times for updates.

• Item Perk System added - some items now have a chance of a Perk, more Perk will be added over time.

•• Perk - Miner added - Mining yields a random percentage of more resources.

•• Perk - Lumberjack added - Logging yields a random percentage of more resources.

•• Perk - Swiftly added - Running speed is increased by a random percentage.

•• Perk - Thirsty Camel added - Decrease the depletion rate of hydration by a random percentage.

•• Perk - Icebox added - Decrease the decay of food items by a random percentage.

• Character jump height increased from 430 to 510.

• Bow Arrows scaled changed.

• Clipping fixed when aiming with the Bow.

• Large wood storage model scaled down by 15%.

• Some food items now decay over time this stat is called Freshness.

• Added new item Refrigerator - slows the decay of food items by 50%.

• Added new item Cooler Box - slows the decay of food items by 25%.

• DLSS Plugin Updated to version 2.3.0.

• Engine Updated to UE 4.27.1

• Landscape shader has been improved and some optimizations done.

• Max Research points changed from 100 to 1000.

• Added New Item - Casino Chips.

• Added Slot Machines to POIs - these use Casino Chips as a currency.

• Explosives placement is now blocked on NPCs and Players.

• Number of NPC improvements.

• NPCs now despawn on local hosting when players leave the area.

• Improved server searching.

Item Freshness Indicators



Slot Machines



Item Perks



UV Lamp



The last few days I have been working on a Halloween Event which is now live and it will run up until the 3rd details for this event below.

Halloween Event

This event is staged at one of the POIs on Rise Island, this event is small quest that can be found on the quest board at the event area which will respawn every 15 minutes, this quest will have you defeat skeletons to collect a rare recourse to then create a unique weapon which will help you in your skeleton slaying and key looting, there are a number of Halloween themed items that can be found from skeleton chests in the event area, its best to do the event at night when the skeleton are at their weakness and have a increased drop chance.

All Halloween craftables will be available up until the 3rd before there disabled.

All AKUs get a free Halloween paint job over the event period.



The 1st part of the Scarecrow comes into the game this Halloween, with each Halloween a new part will be added.



I hope everyone enjoys my Halloween Event it was a large task to undertake and a lot of fun.

Next week the Quad Bike ATV makes its way to the experimental branch, more details on how to access this branch can be found on this discord group.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if their is major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.