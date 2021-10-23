HUGE Halloween update!! Spooky levels! New trucks!

Phew! It's been a busy couple of weeks since the game launched.

We've added 3 creepy new tracks and .. surprise! .. an entirely new single player game mode! In Grand Prix, you get to race in a tournament (such as the graveyard cup, filled with spooky graveyard races) and if you get first place overall you not only win the cup, you also unlock a brand new truck!

Speaking of trucks, we've added some new ones! You'll notice some of the old trucks have been replaced. We've removed the ones that were looking, well, a little low poly let's say. There are no less than 15 new trucks in the game, 8 of them replacing old ones and the rest available to unlock elsewhere. 5 new trucks are unlockable in grand prix mode and two more in the career.

And it's not just new content we've added - there have been a whole host of bugfixes since launch. Scroll down to the bottom of this message for a full list.

Thank you for all your wonderful support and ideas following the launch of the game. As a two-person team, getting so much positive feedback from the community has meant a lot to us. We also love hearing about your ideas for new features and improvements. Please don't stop that!

All that's left for us to say is have a happy Halloween!

Release notes v. EA 1.6.6.6.1:

Added new grand prix single player game mode

Added 3 grand prix events

Added 3 new Halloween levels

Replaced models with new vehicles: RC1, RC2, RC10, RC12, RC16, RC19, RC21, RC23

Added Halloween vehicle

Added hearse / the Undertaker

Added 'new' icon to vehicle select screens

Changed increase difficulty prompt to appear less - now appears after 5 wins on easy and after 10 wins on medium difficulty

Fixed eliminated players being able to get their collisions back

Enabled respawning to happen after race ends (to stop vehicles getting stuck before fade out)

Added 'free roam and multiplayer' to level unlocked message

Fixed joystick not working in UI screens

Removed left/right navigation from play menu

Renamed 'career' to 'campaign'

Numerous spooky hacks to make old save files still compatible

Amped up the boosts power

Amped up the boost sound

Took a second pass at vehicle stats

Added Sly's awesome new truck preview images

Added check to make sure vehicle is on ground before applying boost

Fixed Vroom at the Top event from crashing

Enlarged balls

Fixed track preview for rooftop 5

Fixed missing sounds from screen resolution buttons

Fixed music manager using deprecated code

Changed pool count in positions

HUD removed from free roam in VR mode

Fixed 'new' icon not clearing on free roam

Made AI perform better on smaller tracks (veggie track just got even harder, sorry!)

'return to here' pointer now appears much faster, more reliably and respawns quicker if you're off-target

Raised invisible boost on wrecking yard track

Return to here now only displays during race

Return to here timing updated to be much faster

AI backing up and stuck detection timers faster

Added missing collider to log in wrecking yard 3

Fixed issue with pathfinding (and autosteer) losing its way between end and start of pathfinding due to distance check

Cave 1 count in position moved

Raised hidden boost on cave 1

Added new boost to cave 1

Music now automatically off in free roam mode

Lightened the first two trucks steering

Moved back left pumpkin in a bit to make the corner easier

Fixed skatepark 2 camera rotation

Moved boost in treasure room 3

Fixed UI vehicle unlocked sound

New UI sounds for buttons