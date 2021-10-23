Spook-tober Event

What holiday goes better with looming dark ships and neon glows than Halloween? That’s why REVO is getting a free update to celebrate the spooky season.

What to expect

The game is the same, but it’s now sweetened with devilish treats. Can you spot them all? Even those who have finished the game will find new things to discover. But you have to catch the eerie event while it is still live, which means you only have through October 31st to witness the weirdness. (And after midnight still counts!)

Unspooky options

The new feature for live seasonal events is automatically enabled in the latest version of REVO, but for those who prefer their space without spook, the regular game is still playable at any time. Simply opt out of special events in the Settings screen, but this and possible future events might sneak by if you dare to disable, so maybe switch it back on to see what happens later. Note that this special event does not require an internet connection to work.

How to join in the fun

This is a free update for REVO. If you already have a copy, just update it and enjoy. All new copies of the game will include this live event. But the event only lasts for a short time, so beware you don’t miss it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1662790/REVO/

Steam will make this update for you automatically by default, so simply make sure automatic updates are on within the Steam Client.

How to request help

If you’d like some assistance with this update or anything to do with REVO, please make an official request of the developer through Cosmic Misfit Support or start a discussion in the Steam community hub and ask fellow REVO players. Someone is always available and happy to help.

Have a blast with the festive fun! 🚀