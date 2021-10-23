AudioTheory Guitars 2.2.0 – Performance Update

A new update is here for AudioTheory Guitars. This combines a set of performance optimisations to make the application run more efficiently. These include a new method for checking for QWERTY input, settings for how the application runs in the background/ out of focus, and a new 'performance mode' that works behind the scenes to dynamically control the application render rate.

Variable Render Rate

Ah, the solution to all of life's problems. This week I've made a fair few optimisations in the name of performance, but the most noticeable is a new variable render rate that means this display doesn't update when it doesn't need to.

This works well because there are many scenarios where you may find the software idling, it is after all reference material so it makes sense to leave it open up on screen. The software now looks out for these moments and greatly reduces the CPU overhead when possible, before seamlessly resuming to business as usual when any sort of input (or any action that results in a visible change on screen) is detected.

Run out of focus

I have also changed the default behaviour of the application so that it pauses running if the window is not in focus. This makes it a lot more practical to leave open in the background.

Originally this was not set because I imagined scenarios where it would be useful to poll for MIDI input when using the application alongside a DAW or other piece of software (e.g. you could be working in Logic on one screen and have AudioTheory running in the background on a second monitor). This may still be the case, so if your requirements do in fact mean that it's desirable for the application to run out of focus, then you can turn this back on in the settings.

That's all for today. Thanks for reading, and keep practicing.

Fraser