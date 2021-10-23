GAME UPDATE 1.0.1.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi,

Here's a new update dealing with some feedback and a few bugs...

Version 1.0.1.4 is now live and contains the following:

Main changes

Added keyboard+mouse control configurations (right handed and left handed) for those who want it. NOTE: This is only implemented in gameplay initially. There is still no mouse control for menus. I want to know if this is worth pursuing so, if this is of interest to you, please let me know what you think of the mouse control option. (Don't bother with a laptop trackpad - it'll be awful.)

Fastloader boost will now only appear for secondary weapons with a higher fire rate. (It isn't very useful for lower fire rate weapons.)

Fill Charge action is now excluded from being offered on boss stages where it is not likely to be useful, depending on the equipped charge ability.

Changed the Reverse skill keyboard key from TAB to X. (This is because the Steam Overlay could be called up when reversing and firing a secondary weapon, with R SHIFT). Sorry I'd missed that!!

Balancing - Slowed the rotation speed of military truck guns and limited their spawning to one only. (To ease the difficulty a little on Sentry Ranges.)

Arcade Mode only - More currency is earned from enemy drops so that it's easier to purchase more updgrades, in line with the shorter play time.

Other fixes:

Speculative fix for occasional bug where enemy vehicles spawn backwards (mainly seen on Ochre Wastes with SUV pairs.)

Fix for menu selection being lost if going out and back into Options -> Controls menu with keyboard.

Current priorities for future updates are as before.

Barring any emergency fixes, the next update will probably be 2-3 weeks away. This is because I need to get the console versions of the game patched with the changes you've had on Steam.

The usual note:

Where feasible I will always make the previous version of the build available. You can access this through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and enter "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is now set to version 1.0.1.3.)

And, if you've played the game and enjoyed it, please leave a review (can simply be one word if you lack the time to write an essay!) It really helps me out. Cheers. :)

Thanks for the support,

Richard (Red Phantom Games)