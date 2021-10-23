Share · View all patches · Build 7587254 · Last edited 23 October 2021 – 15:39:32 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Added new units. Soviet ISU-122S, BM-31-12, Lend-lease Universal carrier, Lend-lease MMG carrier, Lend-lease M3A1E1 Scout car, Lend-lease M3A1E3 Scout car transport, Lend-lease Valentine II, Lend-lease Valentine VII, Lend-lease Valentine IX, Lend-lease Churchill III

Added lend-lease doctrine for soviet late war.

Added new mesh-texmod feature, the winter skins can change entire meshes and not just textures. See explanation below.

Added new human soldier 3d models and new headwear 3d models.

Added winter skins/models for multiplayer soldiers on winter maps.

Added winter skins for helmets for soldiers on winter maps.

Added ability to change the spacing between covers of your soldiers by click-and-drag when selecting your soldiers to go to cover. This avoids soldiers bunching up.

Added interaction code to tanks so they can be destroyed (non-repairable) through pierce and blast damage and not always explode.

Added more vehicle fire and death fx.

Added "crew stun" feature to car and truck class vehicles (crews can be stunned by pierce and blast damage).

Added new fuel tank damage fx and death interactions to cars and trucks. You can now target external car fuel tanks.

Added new gun-sights for british vehicles

Added 50-caliber M2, along with new sounds and muzzle effect for it.

Added BESA MG

Added new MP map: 1v1 Crossing

Added new MP map: 2v2 Gelid

Added new MP map: 2v2 Courtyard

Added new MP map: 4v4 Dubovka

Added new MP map: 4v4 Vitebsk

Added new campaign mission for Germany: Krasny Bor

Added new campaign mission for USSR: Courland pocket

Added spanish nationality to blue division soldiers

Added blue division singleplayer breeds

Added new spanish voice actor

Added new soviet voice actor

Added british smoke launchers for lend lease vehicles

Added sound fx to water fx on water barrel

Added ilumination signal flare for singleplayer night missions

Added new sounds for browning M19

Added new Texmods to soviet urban building (sov_2st_build1 )

Added metal break sounds for car/truck engine, body and turret break events

Added peaceful explosion fx to play for car/truck vehicles when crushed (run over) by tanks

Added player soldier talk warnings when near mine sign/mine field in conquest, this talk can randomize and repeat after while if player is near another minefield (same one will not be warned again).

Added 88mm Flak36 camo textures.

Added suspension system to Opel maultier.

Added some dx11 shader cache files

Added missing weather selection to 2v2_industry

Added t26_33 x models winter textures.

Added Pak 36 models winter textures.

Added tank drivers can enter and exit through other hatches if they are closer or driver hatch is blocked.

Updated AI targetting logic - Player-controlled guns won't switch to HE to attack infantry, unless it's already loaded in the chamber.

Updated Improved AI's selection of cannon ammo for various targets

Updated Mortar and Cannon HE shells blast damage and radius formula to account for shell weight and filler amount

Updated texture mip logic so first person reticles do not get degraded on lower graphic settings

Updated (Re-balanced) soviet late-war doctrines

Updated (Re-balanced) 3v3 Wotan

Updated (Re-balanced) 3v3 Brozha

Updated (Re-balanced) 3v3 Carpathians

Updated (Re-balanced) 4v4 Niemen

Updated (visual improvements) 2v2 Industry

Updated (visual improvements) 2v2 Fall

Updated (gameplay improvements) DCG Kalinin

Updated (spawn points) DCG Raseiniai

Updated (gameplay improvements) Singleplayer Winter Storm mission

Updated Rocket blast energy and radius to scale better in comparison to their real life TNT filler values.

Updated chinese localization

Updated russian localization

Updated several minimaps and graphics

Updated reverse speed of IS and ISU series tanks

Updated m1927 76mm new textures

Updated credits

Fixed several cars and trucks equipped with guns, having the incorrect targetclass. Should result in improved AI targeting of these vehicles

Fixed cannon state sync on multiplayer

Fixed refuelling on multiplayer

Fixed that bazooka icons within a squad show properly.

Fixed fire effects extinguishing with water

Fixed some thickness and penetration logics

Fixed sdkfz234_2 (puma) hull machine gun from MG34 to MG42

Fixed doctrine being wrongly selected when war stage gets changed

Fixed doctrine prices which were inconsistent

Fixed humans showing up in middle of the map in conquest (made active when linked in a vehicle)

Fixed conquest MG linkage on vehicles

Fixed missing icons overhead vehicles

Fixed crew type of DsHK doctrine MG

Fixed and adjusted pather ID sizes for cannons

Fixed large caliber AA guns to fire at aircraft more often

Fixed tanks that self destruct to explode like an ammo explosion

Fixed 152mm ml20 xx visual bug

Fixed Fixed various obstacles and volumes for xx models of cannons

Fixed some details on 88mm Flak x Models

Fixed crew count for doctrine 88mm flak 36

Fixed commander and charger seats in gaz_aaa_72k

Fixed flak 30 invisible suspension

Fixed flak 30 repair animation fixed

Fixed cannon sandbags from being visible in fog of war.

Fixed cannon sandbags to have winter texture when spawning on snow or ice terrain

Fixed collider issues with a few small environment assets

Fixed some texture issues

Fixed crew count for Sig33B in conquest

Fixed volumes and obstacles for wood bridge to help keep vehicles from clipping through sides.

Fixed gun shield volumes for gaz_aaa_72k

Fixed trucks being crewable after body/cabin brea

Fixed localization so that no longer 'mud' terrain is mentioned as exclusively 'snow'

Fixed tiger 1 H cupola LOD1 appearance.

Fixed crew boarding order for sdkfz251c so that the rear MG will be crewed before passenger seats

Fixed soviet vehicle enumerators

Fixed bazooka and AT-rifles to be collectable when on ground and empty/out of ammo

Fixed soviet 45mm APCR penetration

Fixed soviet assault sapper singleplayer breeds to spawn with all items

Fixed hatch sounds for T34 series

Increased tank body component durability when the body component is in broken state to allow for death new events to happen.

increased passengers on t-40, t60, t-26-1939

Reduced durability of car and truck armor ~20%

Removed the stowing away of the binoculars when a rotate order comes in. Now you can use this order freely without the soldier stopping the usage of the binoculars.

Removed duplicate pak36 and pak38 AT guns from library

Mention for modders

To make use of the new mesh-texmod feature, the custom winter meshes should be called ---#winter.ply, and the "base" model should contain a ---#winter.dds texture as well, to be able to detect a texmod (you can create a dummy winter texture using a .ebm file). If the mesh has LODs, the winter mesh must be called ---#winter_lod-.ply. The names of the human skins were changed, so you may have to update modded soldier breeds.

About the new tank death feature

Tanks will no longer "always" explode when pierced one more time after the body component is broken. Instead, when receiving additional damage to the point the vehicle is no longer be repairable, the tank will catch fire. This fire has a random chance of causing various ammo explosion events or simply burn the tank. Either of which puts the tank permanently out of action (non-repairable). If the tank is attacked more and has not already exploded, it can explode but requires much more damage than before. In short, users should experience more variety with tank deaths.