Update 17: V 1.015
Change Log
-
Added new units. Soviet ISU-122S, BM-31-12, Lend-lease Universal carrier, Lend-lease MMG carrier, Lend-lease M3A1E1 Scout car, Lend-lease M3A1E3 Scout car transport, Lend-lease Valentine II, Lend-lease Valentine VII, Lend-lease Valentine IX, Lend-lease Churchill III
-
Added lend-lease doctrine for soviet late war.
-
Added new mesh-texmod feature, the winter skins can change entire meshes and not just textures. See explanation below.
-
Added new human soldier 3d models and new headwear 3d models.
-
Added winter skins/models for multiplayer soldiers on winter maps.
-
Added winter skins for helmets for soldiers on winter maps.
-
Added ability to change the spacing between covers of your soldiers by click-and-drag when selecting your soldiers to go to cover. This avoids soldiers bunching up.
-
Added interaction code to tanks so they can be destroyed (non-repairable) through pierce and blast damage and not always explode.
-
Added more vehicle fire and death fx.
-
Added "crew stun" feature to car and truck class vehicles (crews can be stunned by pierce and blast damage).
-
Added new fuel tank damage fx and death interactions to cars and trucks. You can now target external car fuel tanks.
-
Added new gun-sights for british vehicles
-
Added 50-caliber M2, along with new sounds and muzzle effect for it.
-
Added BESA MG
-
Added new MP map: 1v1 Crossing
-
Added new MP map: 2v2 Gelid
-
Added new MP map: 2v2 Courtyard
-
Added new MP map: 4v4 Dubovka
-
Added new MP map: 4v4 Vitebsk
-
Added new campaign mission for Germany: Krasny Bor
-
Added new campaign mission for USSR: Courland pocket
-
Added spanish nationality to blue division soldiers
-
Added blue division singleplayer breeds
-
Added new spanish voice actor
-
Added new soviet voice actor
-
Added british smoke launchers for lend lease vehicles
-
Added sound fx to water fx on water barrel
-
Added ilumination signal flare for singleplayer night missions
-
Added new sounds for browning M19
-
Added new Texmods to soviet urban building (sov_2st_build1 )
-
Added metal break sounds for car/truck engine, body and turret break events
-
Added peaceful explosion fx to play for car/truck vehicles when crushed (run over) by tanks
-
Added player soldier talk warnings when near mine sign/mine field in conquest, this talk can randomize and repeat after while if player is near another minefield (same one will not be warned again).
-
Added 88mm Flak36 camo textures.
-
Added suspension system to Opel maultier.
-
Added some dx11 shader cache files
-
Added missing weather selection to 2v2_industry
-
Added t26_33 x models winter textures.
-
Added Pak 36 models winter textures.
-
Added tank drivers can enter and exit through other hatches if they are closer or driver hatch is blocked.
-
Updated AI targetting logic - Player-controlled guns won't switch to HE to attack infantry, unless it's already loaded in the chamber.
-
Updated Improved AI's selection of cannon ammo for various targets
-
Updated Mortar and Cannon HE shells blast damage and radius formula to account for shell weight and filler amount
-
Updated texture mip logic so first person reticles do not get degraded on lower graphic settings
-
Updated (Re-balanced) soviet late-war doctrines
-
Updated (Re-balanced) 3v3 Wotan
-
Updated (Re-balanced) 3v3 Brozha
-
Updated (Re-balanced) 3v3 Carpathians
-
Updated (Re-balanced) 4v4 Niemen
-
Updated (visual improvements) 2v2 Industry
-
Updated (visual improvements) 2v2 Fall
-
Updated (gameplay improvements) DCG Kalinin
-
Updated (spawn points) DCG Raseiniai
-
Updated (gameplay improvements) Singleplayer Winter Storm mission
-
Updated Rocket blast energy and radius to scale better in comparison to their real life TNT filler values.
-
Updated chinese localization
-
Updated russian localization
-
Updated several minimaps and graphics
-
Updated reverse speed of IS and ISU series tanks
-
Updated m1927 76mm new textures
-
Updated credits
-
Fixed several cars and trucks equipped with guns, having the incorrect targetclass. Should result in improved AI targeting of these vehicles
-
Fixed cannon state sync on multiplayer
-
Fixed refuelling on multiplayer
-
Fixed that bazooka icons within a squad show properly.
-
Fixed fire effects extinguishing with water
-
Fixed some thickness and penetration logics
-
Fixed sdkfz234_2 (puma) hull machine gun from MG34 to MG42
-
Fixed doctrine being wrongly selected when war stage gets changed
-
Fixed doctrine prices which were inconsistent
-
Fixed humans showing up in middle of the map in conquest (made active when linked in a vehicle)
-
Fixed conquest MG linkage on vehicles
-
Fixed missing icons overhead vehicles
-
Fixed crew type of DsHK doctrine MG
-
Fixed humans showing up in middle of the map in conquest (made active when linked in a vehicle)
-
Fixed and adjusted pather ID sizes for cannons
-
Fixed large caliber AA guns to fire at aircraft more often
-
Fixed tanks that self destruct to explode like an ammo explosion
-
Fixed 152mm ml20 xx visual bug
-
Fixed Fixed various obstacles and volumes for xx models of cannons
-
Fixed some details on 88mm Flak x Models
-
Fixed crew count for doctrine 88mm flak 36
-
Fixed commander and charger seats in gaz_aaa_72k
-
Fixed flak 30 invisible suspension
-
Fixed flak 30 repair animation fixed
-
Fixed cannon sandbags from being visible in fog of war.
-
Fixed cannon sandbags to have winter texture when spawning on snow or ice terrain
-
Fixed collider issues with a few small environment assets
-
Fixed some texture issues
-
Fixed crew count for Sig33B in conquest
-
Fixed volumes and obstacles for wood bridge to help keep vehicles from clipping through sides.
-
Fixed gun shield volumes for gaz_aaa_72k
-
Fixed trucks being crewable after body/cabin brea
-
Fixed localization so that no longer 'mud' terrain is mentioned as exclusively 'snow'
-
Fixed tiger 1 H cupola LOD1 appearance.
-
Fixed crew boarding order for sdkfz251c so that the rear MG will be crewed before passenger seats
-
Fixed soviet vehicle enumerators
-
Fixed bazooka and AT-rifles to be collectable when on ground and empty/out of ammo
-
Fixed soviet 45mm APCR penetration
-
Fixed soviet assault sapper singleplayer breeds to spawn with all items
-
Fixed hatch sounds for T34 series
-
Increased tank body component durability when the body component is in broken state to allow for death new events to happen.
increased passengers on t-40, t60, t-26-1939
-
Reduced durability of car and truck armor ~20%
-
Removed the stowing away of the binoculars when a rotate order comes in. Now you can use this order freely without the soldier stopping the usage of the binoculars.
-
Removed duplicate pak36 and pak38 AT guns from library
Mention for modders
To make use of the new mesh-texmod feature, the custom winter meshes should be called ---#winter.ply, and the "base" model should contain a ---#winter.dds texture as well, to be able to detect a texmod (you can create a dummy winter texture using a .ebm file). If the mesh has LODs, the winter mesh must be called ---#winter_lod-.ply. The names of the human skins were changed, so you may have to update modded soldier breeds.
About the new tank death feature
Tanks will no longer "always" explode when pierced one more time after the body component is broken. Instead, when receiving additional damage to the point the vehicle is no longer be repairable, the tank will catch fire. This fire has a random chance of causing various ammo explosion events or simply burn the tank. Either of which puts the tank permanently out of action (non-repairable). If the tank is attacked more and has not already exploded, it can explode but requires much more damage than before. In short, users should experience more variety with tank deaths.
Changed files in this update