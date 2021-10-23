Update 0.265

Added:

Two new challenge maps.





Reborn:

It is now possible to perform one or more reborns.

This will have the effect of resetting your in-game progress, i.e. maps progress, as well as your player level and skills.

Depending on your progress, you will get a number of points to spend on new trees (which are not reset).

The number of points earned depends on the maps successful, as well as their difficulty, the player's level, and the maximum wave reached in infinite mode.

There is no limit to the number of possible reborns, and therefore to the number of points to spend in these trees.

At the moment, only a small number of options are available, the list will grow very quickly.

At the end of each map, you will be able to see the number of rebirth points currently accumulated if you use this option.

The Rebirth menu is located in the Pause menu on the map selection screen.

Each option displays 3 values ​​in addition to the button to buy the next level:



Current level and maximum level (if applicable). Current power. Cost of the next level.

Correction:

Fixed a bug on the selection of maps.

Improved performance, especially with the electric tower.

Translation correction.

Improvement:

Management of a maximum wave reached on maps played in infinite mode, as well as another for maps played in infinite + random mode, all for each difficulty.