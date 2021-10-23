Weekly Progress Report #63

This week I worked making a couple new levels and some experimentation for the final level/end game.

New Level: Console Gaming (Level 22)



A nice early-game level that's got some fun theming and one of the few levels where you can really make use of small jumps.

New Level: Tumbler (Level 72)



This new level might be a little weird at first, but I hope it's not too confusing for people. It's very late in the game (currently placed at level 72), so I expect people who get to it to be able to figure it out without too much trouble.

