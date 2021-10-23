Weekly Progress Report #63

This week I worked making a couple new levels and some experimentation for the final level/end game.
New Level: Console Gaming (Level 22)
A nice early-game level that's got some fun theming and one of the few levels where you can really make use of small jumps.
New Level: Tumbler (Level 72)
This new level might be a little weird at first, but I hope it's not too confusing for people. It's very late in the game (currently placed at level 72), so I expect people who get to it to be able to figure it out without too much trouble.
Changelog
- NEW LEVEL: Added "Console Gaming" level (Level 22)
- NEW LEVEL: Added "Tumbler" level (Level 72)
- IMPROVEMENT: The camera in The Classic no longer scrolls vertically, so you can always see the ground now.
- DEV: Various experimentation for end-game stuff. I am bad at animations.
Changed files in this update