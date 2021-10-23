Happy Hydroween! (Limited Time Event)

Happy Hydroween!

This year we're breaking back out the jack-o-lanterns for a limited time! Head into one of the many stores in the world to pick up a limited-time exclusive jack-o-lantern. After the event has ended the jack-o-lantern(s) will remain in your game world.

What event announcement wouldn't be complete without a 2.0 multiplayer update, update?

We're still working really really hard on the update! Things are going fantastic, we're making great progress on recreating the code for all the items, and quality of life features. We've also overhauled all of the ambient world sounds in the game! After we're done there's still quite a bit of work ahead of us - implementing all the new items and mechanics, but we'll keep you updated on our YouTube channel!

https://www.youtube.com/c/FoulballHangover

Have a Spooktacular Halloween!

-grandmaMax