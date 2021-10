It was possible to jump to platforms while transitioning between the two elevators in Sourwood. The player would be softlocked there. Now the player can not land on them anymore.

The planks in the maze pond in Sourwood have been expanded some, for more easy navigation.

In Haunted Glacier where you fight the doppelganger, there have been added more defined collisionboxes around the edges. The player shouldn't slip down into the water, or fall of the edge so easy now.