Patch 7.3.131 fixes loading issue, changes power pole connection

Hello everyone,

I planned to take a break this weekend, but L32 sent me a save he wasn't able to load and I pride myself on fixing game-breaking bugs asap, so here you go:

Fixed an issue where you couldn't load a save when too many roads were in one place

Changed power poles to only auto connect to power stations and power poles that are right next to them

If you've been following our updates and forum discussions, you know that at first some people didn't understand how to connect power lines, then we introduced auto connection of power lines and then other people didn't like the auto connection!

I hope we finally found a mix that's easy to understand and doesn't create a messy web as well :)

Happy playing!