Terraformers Prologue out now!

Hi everyone,

This is it! Terraformers: First Steps on Mars is now available! 🥳

In this free prologue, lead humanity's first attempt at settling the Red Planet!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1557040/Terraformers_First_Steps_on_Mars/

👀 Join us on Discord to share your scores and feedback with us: https://discord.gg/Xg8NqPTjyB

Terraformers: Supporter Pack

Here’s the Supporter Pack, dedicated to all the fans of Terraformers around the solar system!

In return for your support, you will get:

Digital Artbook (after game release)

4K Wallpapers

Game Soundtrack (will be updated as more tracks are created)

A Unique leader clothing style (on game release)

Get it now and it's yours forever!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1795320/Terraformers_Supporter_Pack/

Thank you so much for your support and for helping us to make this crazy game idea a reality! 🧡

Have fun, everyone!

Asteroid Lab & Goblinz Publishing