Terraformers Prologue out now!

Hi everyone,
This is it! Terraformers: First Steps on Mars is now available! 🥳
In this free prologue, lead humanity's first attempt at settling the Red Planet!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1557040/Terraformers_First_Steps_on_Mars/
👀 Join us on Discord to share your scores and feedback with us: https://discord.gg/Xg8NqPTjyB
Terraformers: Supporter Pack
Here’s the Supporter Pack, dedicated to all the fans of Terraformers around the solar system!
In return for your support, you will get:
- Digital Artbook (after game release)
- 4K Wallpapers
- Game Soundtrack (will be updated as more tracks are created)
- A Unique leader clothing style (on game release)
Get it now and it's yours forever!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1795320/Terraformers_Supporter_Pack/
Thank you so much for your support and for helping us to make this crazy game idea a reality! 🧡
Have fun, everyone!
Asteroid Lab & Goblinz Publishing