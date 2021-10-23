1.1.1 Patch Notes

new: you can now hover over cards in the deck or discard to see a detailed description

change/fix: lots of improvements to some sprites appearing blurry or aliased at certain resolutions

change/fix: the game will now keep trying to connect to Steam for a while after launching, and retroactively award achievements upon successful connection

If you're still not receiving the achievements, please launch the game, wait a minute, and submit a bug report following these instructions (steps 3-5).