Comic Book Company Manager update for 23 October 2021

0.6.2.1 - Beta Update

This update adds skill development for workers. Also age stat is added since it slightly relates to worker development.

Skill development works by all workers having hidden potential and destiny stats. Destiny determines how high the worker can develop the skill and potential how fast they can do it. The skills increase by using them.

The way player can monitor development is done trough worker info view. There you can see how fast the skill is developing or if its developing at all

Changes

  • Skill development system
  • Icons to worker info view to see how workers develop
  • Ages added workers, mostly affects skill development speed

