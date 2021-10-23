Hello, amigo! Que pasa?

I'm Simonel from publisher SeNaByZa and I'm the developer of Typeds.

Whether you are a beginner in the secrets of typing on the keyboard or you are a real keyboard warrior, if you are a streamer on twitch and you have over 4 active viewers per live you can participate in a contest.

It consists of playing live with viewers on twitch mode where they can control your choices help you or confuse you to get first place in the leadearboard and win 3 random keys for games and 2 keys for Typeds ! The validation is done through the video on the twitch with the run on which you obtained the score that sent you in the first place!

Good luck and see you in the leaderboard!

Ceaules!

-New Music

-Twitch Mode and Rules

-English Default Language

-A Few Misspelled Words Fixed

-New Background for Twitch Mode