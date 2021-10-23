Update V1.014

Hi Folks.

This update fixes a couple of bugs that have been reported by the Community as well as a couple that we have found ourselves during testing.

Fixed : Using the Change Grid Levels button (in the button group at the bottom right of the battle screen) could cause a crash when playing The Old Mill and the party was split between levels. [Community Bug]

Fixed : Movement costs for ascending/descending stairs were not being calculated correctly such that some units were losing movement points for that turn. [Community Bug]

Fixed : The 'Buy' button for Supplies in the Market is not reset correctly when spending all Qaedi and then sell items to get more Qaedi. [Community Bug]

Fixed : The battle grid stays active in certain situations when using the Save Game dialog and it was possible for a unit to move behind the dialog unintentionally. [Community Bug]

Fixed : Using the 'Space' bar as an End of Turn shortcut could invoke another UI button that last had the focus. [Internal Bug]

Fixed: Items placed in the Party Backpack when creating a party were lost by the time the party gets to the first scene. [Internal Bug]

Please let us know if you have any problems with the update and apologies to anybody who has suffered in their game play through any of the bugs.

All the best.

Ian & Jann