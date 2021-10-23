Training Gauntlets & Proximity Mines



NEW TRAINING GAUTLET MAP:

New mission zone: Training Gauntlet. New recruits train in the gauntlet to hone their skills and learn the latest rules of engagement. Meet your enemy, complete basic squirreling and you're next in line to be sent topside...



PROXIMITY MINES:

The player can now throw down proximity mines (press '3') - INVENTORY: 5

Currently no character animations but adds some game play elements. At the moment there is a 1.5 second delay on the trigger... (will add grenades very soon >)

CURRENT FEATURE LIST:

3rd person with 1st person camera hotkey

Mission system with objectives

Campaign mode with mission zone unlock

1-4 players LAN or Online (local server)

8 characters

7 squirrel variations

6 guns

Proximity Mines (map and explosive accessory)

6 mission zone maps

1 Orb of Delight

Quad Bikes

Para-glider

High score leader boards via Steam

FOV settings for 1st and 3rd person cameras (to 130 degrees)

Invert Mouse option

REDDIT for the game: https://www.reddit.com/r/squirrelmageddon/

YouTube

STREAMING

Thanks to everyone who took the time to put together a stream or game play video upload! Watching these help me to find game issues and new ways to improve the fun for everyone! Have made a lot of updates to the game.

I will be adding more content, improvements and features on a regular basis. Let me know what would make the game more fun for you in the forums or reddit.

PERFORMANCE:

This game requires a bit of a beast to run at Epic settings. This is mainly due to the large mission maps. Smaller maps can usually be played on much older machines. I am going to make more of these maps with new missions and objectives ASAP.

Hope everyone is having fun and laughs with the game. Thanks for your support!

Please do leave issue reports in the community forum and a review if you enjoyed the game!