Devlog 8: Halloween and more

Hello everyone! 🎃🦇

It's the first time since the game's release that I'm writing a devlog and the Halloween update for the game just dropped. That means I'm going over the latest changes to First Days of Atlantis as well as everything else that has happened since the release of the game. So grab yourself a hot beverage of your choice and let's dive right in.

The latest update is all about color schemes, which you will notice right away when you open the game since there's a new button in the menu specifically for colors. This also fulfills a wish almost all players had from the very beginning: They wanted something to do with all the gold they earned in game. How so? The button brings up the new color scheme shop, where you can spend the gold you earned to unlock new color schemes.



In this dialog you can also disable and enable the color schemes you already unlocked if you want to play with a specific one or don't want to play with your least favorite colors. To fill the new color scheme shop up a bit, the update also brings a total of five new color schemes to the game including a seasonal Halloween color scheme.



The color schemes themseves also got some new features. Previously it was only possible to change the colors of everything on the ground, meaning the terrain, buildings, trees, rocks, etc. Now each color scheme can come with it's own set of models for trees and special (seasonal) decorations and the color of the sky can be changed. This allows the Halloween scheme to have gnarly old trees, pumpkins and other spooky decor. Also it is set during night!



Since I didn't write any devlogs for the other updates that came since the game's release, I wanted to give a quick summary here, where more people can see it. If you've already read all patch notes feel free to skip this section... and thanks for sticking around!

So, what has happened up to the Halloween update? I fixed various smaller bugs, for example with the leaderboards or the terrain generation, but I also released some new features most of which were proposed by the players.

New game mode with bigger maps

Support for widescreen displays

Automatically sort cards in your hand

Rotate the camera with mouse (Q & E on the keyboard also work)

Otters

Along with these changes there were also some smaller improvements like new terrain generation presets, a new color scheme and improved terrain generation for the larger maps.

The Road Ahead

For the next updates I want to focus on improving legibility since sometimes it can be quite hard to tell at a glance which building is which or where exactly the range of your temple ends. Also there will be new color schemes added for you to unlock.

In case you haven't seen it yet, I'm also working on a new game inspired by the Legend of Zelda series. Go check it out if that is something you'd be interested in:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1712340/Jerichos_Rose

Thanks for reading, happy Halloween everyone! 🎃