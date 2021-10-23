At last! The housing update is here. Get a house today to show off your most glorious treasures, invite your friends over to plan your next adventure, or just put your feet up and relax after a long hunt.

AUCTIONS

Seek out the local auctioneer NPC to start a new auction or to bid on an existing one. The leading bidder in an auction will be the winner after 7 days. Keep in mind that you may only hold the leading bid on one auction at a time, so be sure to visit the house before you bid; anybody can enter vacant houses to look around.

Be sure that you have enough money in your bank to pay for the auction AND the first month's rent! If you don't, and you win the auction, you will be temporarily banned from taking part in other auctions for 14 days.

RENT

Rent payments are taken from your bank at the start of the rent period, every 28 days. Not having enough money in your bank to pay rent will cause you to lose your house. To help you know whether this is the case or not, your bank now displays the current total money value that is stored inside.

House rent is determined by house size, and location:

Empo Sar (200 / sqm)

Aylestone (250 / sqm)

Yethil (250 / sqm)

Mirai (300 / sqm)

Driftop (300 / sqm)

MOVING OUT

When a house is vacated, all items in the house are sent to the owner's bank.

RESTRICTIONS

Auctioneers are judgemental people, so they will only rent houses out to Noble account holders. If your Noble account is going to run out before the next rental payment is due, be sure to top-up your account with more Noble account time to ensure that you don't lose your house.

HOUSE MANAGEMENT

Access the house management window via the "House" button in the top—left of the client. Here you may add and remove invitees. But be aware that invitees can use, pick up, and take any items from your house that they want! So only invite players that your trust into your house.

OTHER CHANGES

A whole bunch of other changes have been made with this update. But these will be covered in a separate announcement here.

Yours

