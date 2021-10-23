Mechanica v1.2.1: Petrol-Powered Manufacturing

Hey everyone,

This is the second of three manufacturing updates. This update introduces petrol-powered manufacturing machines. These are 25% faster than coal machines and run approximately twice as long as coal-powered machines before needing refueling. They can be unlocked via research.

There are also some new structural objects, which have been placed in the new 'structure' crafting category.

The lights/screens and inputs/sensors crafting tabs have been merged into an 'electronics' crafting tab.

Additions

Added petrol-powered Autominer.

Added petrol-powered Furnace.

Added petrol-powered Autodigger.

Added petrol-powered Autocrafter.

Added petrol-powered Water pump.

Added petrol-powered Pumpjack.

Added petrol-powered Chemical Crafter.

Added empty barrel.

Added wood boards.

Added wood beam.

Added wood panel.

Added wood basket.

Added metal beam wedges.

Added corrugated iron.

Added bookshelf.

Added metal 'L' bracket.

Added metal pole.

Added modular steps.

Added vehicle chassis. (will be useful in a few weeks time)

Added 'structure' crafting category.

Added new 'petrol-powered manufacturing I' and 'petrol-powered manufacturing II' research groups.

Improvements/changes

Redesigned and quantified fuel tanks.

Renamed 'fuel' to 'petrol (25L).

Reduced coal-powered Autominer coal usage.

Merged 'lights/screens' and 'inputs/sensors' into 'electronics' crafting tab.

Made minor improvements to building certain objects.

Reanimated the petrol can.

Bug fixes

Fixed item duplication issue that was caused by the inventory system rewrite in the last update.

Fixed furnace description.

Fixed coal-powered machines consuming 2 coal instead of 1.

Fixed bollard crafting recipe.

Fixed chemical crafter consuming input materials incorrectly.

The next update will introduce electric manufacturing machines, as well as new versions of the battery bank, incinerator, vacuum, and more.

Thanks for reading, have a great day :)

Tyler