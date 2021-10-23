Sands of Aura - Patch Notes: 0.01.02

Hello!

We are incredibly grateful for all of the feedback we have received during Day 1 of Early Access. We want you to know, we are listening and taking each piece of feedback very seriously!

As we have just begun our adventures into Early Access, we will continuously work to improve our player’s gameplay experience and implement patches that take into account the feedback we receive.

If you haven’t already please join our Discord to engage with the development team, to provide suggestions and feedback as well as to report any bugs you may encounter.

And please leave a Steam Review, your feedback here will greatly help us shape Sands of Aura into an incredible experience for you.

Without further ado -- Here are the notes for our first patch:

Weapon Crafting Cost

Level 1 Weapon now costs only 200 Glint to craft

Previously: Crafting Level 1 weapons cost 500 Glint and 1 Sacrumite Dust. We want our players to be able to easily try out different weapon combinations as they unlock new Pommels or Codexes.

Galina’s Shop

Now includes additional items to purchase:

Spell Blade Gems

Teleport Stone

Yilda’s Brews at Starspire Tavern

Brews now properly restock

Fixed an issue where Brews did not have a large enough stock

Major and Mini Boss Encounters

Ubaani Encounter

Player feedback when engaging with Ubaani felt much more difficult than intended. We have fixed some of the issues but will continue to improve the encounter experience.

Fixed an issue where certain attacks were not blockable

Ubanni's Rock Throw was dealing unintended AoE damage

Fixed an issue where Ubanni would break and stop attacking.

???? Boss Encounter

Increased max health

The Flesh Knight Encounter

Decreased max health

Tannen Encounter

Decrease max health

Can only heal once

Reduced his healing speed

Quests

We found that many of our players felt lost or without clear direction on what to do. One of the issues was that the Quest Journal Objectives did not update properly. As well as a lack of context, both have been addressed.

Fixed Quest objectives not updating properly in release build

Adjusted dialogues to provide more clear context

Fixed issue with "The Armistice" Quest that blocked progress

Fixed issue with Auggie's event where he did not provide Glint

Fixed issue where players could not turn in the Forgehammer to Danaya

Cultist Pendants now are properly removed from inventory after completing “Vices & Thorns”

Items

Fixed inconsistent descriptions of item effects

Fixed various item descriptions, lore, and/or icons.

Islands & Environment

Fixed environmental collisions

Adjusted the amount of enemies found within Tupi’s Grotto

Adjusted placements of some interactable objects

Adjusted various environmental assets for readability

Interacting with objects such as Gates or Chests prevents the player from taking damage

Fixed appearance of certain NPCs

Performance & User Interface

Added an option to adjust Brightness in the Menu.

Improved Performance and Framerate stability

Adjusted User Interface Elements for readability

Fixed Spelling Mistakes found throughout the game

Adjusted audio levels

Improved responsiveness of ‘Jump’

Fixed an issue causing a crash when they die in the middle of trying to socket a Gem or Rune.

Combat & Controls

Fixed issue where Frost Block effect did not go away

Improved responsiveness of ‘Jump’

COMING SOON

Localization:

French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Simplified Chinese

Improve input responsiveness

Improvement to combat and actions ‘feel’

Characters with dialogue to have voices

From all of us at Chashu Entertainment; we thank you for playing Sands of Aura.

We will continue to pay attention and listen to your feedback, reviews, and reports to continually improve the game. Once again, please join our Discord and leave us a Steam Review.

Thank you for playing!

-Chashu Entertainment