Sands of Aura - Patch Notes: 0.01.02

We are incredibly grateful for all of the feedback we have received during Day 1 of Early Access. We want you to know, we are listening and taking each piece of feedback very seriously!
As we have just begun our adventures into Early Access, we will continuously work to improve our player’s gameplay experience and implement patches that take into account the feedback we receive.
If you haven’t already please join our Discord to engage with the development team, to provide suggestions and feedback as well as to report any bugs you may encounter.
And please leave a Steam Review, your feedback here will greatly help us shape Sands of Aura into an incredible experience for you.
Without further ado -- Here are the notes for our first patch:
Weapon Crafting Cost
- Level 1 Weapon now costs only 200 Glint to craft
- Previously: Crafting Level 1 weapons cost 500 Glint and 1 Sacrumite Dust. We want our players to be able to easily try out different weapon combinations as they unlock new Pommels or Codexes.
Galina’s Shop
- Now includes additional items to purchase:
Spell Blade Gems
Teleport Stone
- Fixed an issue where she did not have a ‘stock’ of items
Yilda’s Brews at Starspire Tavern
- Brews now properly restock
- Fixed an issue where Brews did not have a large enough stock
Major and Mini Boss Encounters
Ubaani Encounter
- Player feedback when engaging with Ubaani felt much more difficult than intended. We have fixed some of the issues but will continue to improve the encounter experience.
- Fixed an issue where certain attacks were not blockable
- Ubanni's Rock Throw was dealing unintended AoE damage
- Fixed an issue where Ubanni would break and stop attacking.
???? Boss Encounter
- Increased max health
The Flesh Knight Encounter
- Decreased max health
Tannen Encounter
- Decrease max health
- Can only heal once
- Reduced his healing speed
Quests
- We found that many of our players felt lost or without clear direction on what to do. One of the issues was that the Quest Journal Objectives did not update properly. As well as a lack of context, both have been addressed.
Fixed Quest objectives not updating properly in release build
Adjusted dialogues to provide more clear context
- Fixed issue with Yilda's Interaction in the Tavern
- Fixed issue with "The Armistice" Quest that blocked progress
- Fixed issue with Auggie's event where he did not provide Glint
- Fixed issue where players could not turn in the Forgehammer to Danaya
- Cultist Pendants now are properly removed from inventory after completing “Vices & Thorns”
Items
- Fixed inconsistent descriptions of item effects
- Fixed various item descriptions, lore, and/or icons.
Islands & Environment
- Fixed environmental collisions
- Adjusted the amount of enemies found within Tupi’s Grotto
- Adjusted placements of some interactable objects
- Adjusted various environmental assets for readability
- Interacting with objects such as Gates or Chests prevents the player from taking damage
- Fixed appearance of certain NPCs
Performance & User Interface
- Added an option to adjust Brightness in the Menu.
- Improved Performance and Framerate stability
- Adjusted User Interface Elements for readability
- Fixed Spelling Mistakes found throughout the game
- Adjusted audio levels
- Improved responsiveness of ‘Jump’
- Fixed an issue causing a crash when they die in the middle of trying to socket a Gem or Rune.
Combat & Controls
- Fixed issue where Frost Block effect did not go away
- Improved responsiveness of ‘Jump’
COMING SOON
- Localization:
French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Simplified Chinese
- User Interface Improvements
- Improve input responsiveness
- Improvement to combat and actions ‘feel’
- Characters with dialogue to have voices
From all of us at Chashu Entertainment; we thank you for playing Sands of Aura.
We will continue to pay attention and listen to your feedback, reviews, and reports to continually improve the game. Once again, please join our Discord and leave us a Steam Review.
Thank you for playing!
-Chashu Entertainment
