Miraculo Island update for 23 October 2021

Performance Fix Update 1

Performance Fix Update 1

Build 7585736 · Last edited 23 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We wanted to thank everyone who have tried out the game. We've received useful feedback and some minor bug reports in this first week of release.

In the recent update, we managed to fix the issues related to the dialog transition lag and some grammar errors.

Unfortunately, there are still problems linked to performance that are deep rooted in the engine. Those are proving hard for us to fix at the time but hopefully it shouldn't be too detrimental to the overall experience.

Please, keep reporting any bugs you find. The player experience is very important to us!

Thanks!

