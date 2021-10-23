Fighting Mechanics Changes
● Characters are invincible against throw for the remainder of a cycle after exiting hitstun or blockstun state
● Airborne standard hurtbox for all characters expanded vertically from top by 6 pixels
Bug Fixes
● Corrected issue where projectiles behind a target were blocked if the target contacted it with backwards grounded movement. The projectile now hits the target. Will not apply to AUTOFIVE projectiles that have retracted; such projectiles continue to be blocked without regard to cross up
● Corrected issue where normal dashing paused the counting of hitstun and blockstun on the opponent
