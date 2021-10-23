Share · View all patches · Build 7585470 · Last edited 23 October 2021 – 01:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Fighting Mechanics Changes

● Characters are invincible against throw for the remainder of a cycle after exiting hitstun or blockstun state

● Airborne standard hurtbox for all characters expanded vertically from top by 6 pixels

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where projectiles behind a target were blocked if the target contacted it with backwards grounded movement. The projectile now hits the target. Will not apply to AUTOFIVE projectiles that have retracted; such projectiles continue to be blocked without regard to cross up

● Corrected issue where normal dashing paused the counting of hitstun and blockstun on the opponent