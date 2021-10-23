Halloween 2021

Find "crafting pumpkins" as loot on any monster.
Halloween items can be crafted at the Carpenter Shop.
Craft two different kinds of Pumpkin Lamps, a Pumpkin Training Dummy, and a Spooky Cauldren!
Also, stone lampposts are automatically turned into pumpkin lampposts!
The crafting pumpkins and Halloween items will be available until November 6th.
This update also includes a new feature requested by the community - an icons toggle for shops!
I hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween and thank you so much for your support! ːhh_dwarfː
-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
