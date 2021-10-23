 Skip to content

HammerHelm update for 23 October 2021

Halloween 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Find "crafting pumpkins" as loot on any monster.

Halloween items can be crafted at the Carpenter Shop.

Craft two different kinds of Pumpkin Lamps, a Pumpkin Training Dummy, and a Spooky Cauldren!

Also, stone lampposts are automatically turned into pumpkin lampposts!

The crafting pumpkins and Halloween items will be available until November 6th.

This update also includes a new feature requested by the community - an icons toggle for shops!

I hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween and thank you so much for your support! ːhh_dwarfː

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

jon@hammerhelm.com

