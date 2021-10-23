Halloween 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7585283 · Last edited 23 October 2021 – 00:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Find "crafting pumpkins" as loot on any monster.

Halloween items can be crafted at the Carpenter Shop.



Craft two different kinds of Pumpkin Lamps, a Pumpkin Training Dummy, and a Spooky Cauldren!



Also, stone lampposts are automatically turned into pumpkin lampposts!



The crafting pumpkins and Halloween items will be available until November 6th.

This update also includes a new feature requested by the community - an icons toggle for shops!



I hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween and thank you so much for your support! ːhh_dwarfː

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

jon@hammerhelm.com