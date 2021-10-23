Good News!

I regretted my decision of removing my game...
I was totally driven by an emotional outburst when I
saw all of the Bug Reports...
I have managed to fix the reported bugs and made a patch!
If there are still bugs in the game please report them!
Sorry for the random Bans and Ignores as of recently....
I was very mad that I screwed it up
and I threw my anger on you..
Allow me a second chance
I am trying to change and improve as a Game Dev
and as a Person...
Thank you very much for this!
Changed files in this update