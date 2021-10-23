Good News!

Share · View all patches · Build 7585170 · Last edited 23 October 2021 – 00:26:04 UTC by Wendy

I regretted my decision of removing my game...

I was totally driven by an emotional outburst when I

saw all of the Bug Reports...

I have managed to fix the reported bugs and made a patch!

If there are still bugs in the game please report them!

Sorry for the random Bans and Ignores as of recently....

I was very mad that I screwed it up

and I threw my anger on you..

Allow me a second chance

I am trying to change and improve as a Game Dev

and as a Person...

Thank you very much for this!