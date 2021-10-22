Update to 1.0.1

Balance changes:

Vampire's enfeeble now only lowers attack and defense instead of all resources

UI improvements:

Changed Night Born's text to "Remove a RANDOM day card from your deck" for clarification

Bug fixes:

Fixed a glitch that caused the healthbars to have the wrong fill value

Fixed a potential bug that prevented the Occultism set for working for some people. If you're still having issues please report.

Fixed the current set name text in the card upgrade screen not changing

Fixed some typos