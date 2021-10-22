 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Monster Within update for 22 October 2021

Update to 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7584960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes:

Vampire's enfeeble now only lowers attack and defense instead of all resources

UI improvements:

Changed Night Born's text to "Remove a RANDOM day card from your deck" for clarification

Bug fixes:

Fixed a glitch that caused the healthbars to have the wrong fill value

Fixed a potential bug that prevented the Occultism set for working for some people. If you're still having issues please report.

Fixed the current set name text in the card upgrade screen not changing

Fixed some typos

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.