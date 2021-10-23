Happy Halloween - From Bert!

Happy Halloween Everyone!

First off I'd just like to say thank you to everyone that's provided constant love and support for me, and Obsideo. You guys are all amazing and are what keep me driven, to give everyone the best co-op horror experience!

If you haven't already, I'd highly recommend joining our Discord: https://discord.gg/obsideo as it's full of amazing people, and I'm personally always active on there, helping out with bugs, or just getting in a few games with people!

Now onto the more exciting stuff:

New Ghost - Bert

A lot of you have been asking for a "typical" representation of a ghost, so I thought it would be fun to bring something like that in for Halloween, rumor has it that he'll only be here for the next 2 weeks, so make sure you get in and exorcise him, before he's really gone, forever!

Bert interactions consist of a few of the common interactions from other ghosts, but he doesn't stop there, you'll be able to catch this devious sheet smashing pumpkins, attracting bats, letting in more local wildlife, and much more, so make sure you clean these sheets, before it becomes too late!

New Lobby Decorations

The priests are feeling festive, and because of this, they've decided to spruce up their operations room a bit, it's so good that some of the local wildlife has stopped by to check it out, see if you can find them.

Twitch

I've decided to start streaming Obsideo development, as lots of people have been asking me to, and are really interested in seeing more of the behind the scenes, I haven't started yet as I still have a week left of uni exams, but once those are behind me I'll probably be streaming daily! You can follow me here: https://www.twitch.tv/kylesgarage to get up to date when I'll be going live, if that's something that interests you.

Thank You

I hope you all enjoy Bert, and his silly interactions I certainly had a lot of fun making him and coming up with interactions for him.

Let me know what you think!

Thank you again to everyone who's stuck by me, and supported the development of Obsideo, you're all amazing!