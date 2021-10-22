V11.0 Update is now live!!

Hey everyone!

V11.0 is now live on all branches.

This update will introduce major additions and changes to both the AI and the Building System. As with other patches, it will also include some smaller changes & balance tweaking.

Please note that work is being done to the game UI, you may see some of the changes reflected in the photos further in this post.

AI Additions and Changes

The basic Vambies within the game have undergone another update/change in V11; you'll find some of the larger changes coming with this patch located below in list format. However! Players should keep in mind that the tweaks to the AI should increase the difficulty of fighting Vambies in a significant fashion. Their new attack animations are quicker/more fluid and may provide a new level of difficulty to adjust to/learn. In addition they will now move/sway more, making a headshot less of a sure thing.

Also please note that their ranged ability to throw a knife has been disabled, as the animation is undergoing some tweaks/improvements.

New AI Vambie models added.

Various new AI animations.

New group behavior system. (2 to 5 AI roaming the map together)

New group attack patterns. (Varied engagement behaviors- dodging, taunting, attacking, etc)





New Construction Pieces

Some new basic construction shapes will be added.

Wooden Corner Wall section.

Brick Corner Wall section.

Wooden Corner Wall Window section.

Brick Corner Wall Window section.

Wooden Corner Foundation.

Cement Corner Foundation.

Wooden Corner Ceiling.

Cement Corner Ceiling.

Wooden Corner Roof section.

Building UI Changes

The construction tab now has a few filters to make finding pieces easier!

Sign Post

A wooden sign that players can craft and write upon.

Recipe:

5 x Planks

4 x Sticks

3 x Rope

Weapon based Game Markers

Players have often expressed that they lose track of thrown spears and fallen arrows- there will now be a marker for each object on landing so that they can be more easily found and picked up.

New Hunger System

There's been an overhaul to the food stat system.

Previously, when each stat was at 0, health would slowly drop. In this new system, the 4 food stats (Carbs, Proteins, Fats and Vitamins) will all contribute to a new Hunger Bar.

If your hunger bar is less than 10%, a player will slowly lose health.

If your hunger bar is less than 75%, your max stamina will be reduced. (Min Stamina capped at 50)

Example: If your max stamina is 100 and your hunger bar is 62%, your new Stamina Max will be:

100 * 0.62 = 62

Under the old hunger system eating a Meat Stew would add 1 point to your maximum attained heath. A new, smaller bar has been added to display the progress of your next max state 'level up'. This will allow for fractional improvements and allow for more depth/complexity to the food & hunger system, versus only eating meat stew(s).

You can find a chart of the food alterations down below.





Potato Pie and Mix

2 new food recipes join the list- Potato Pie and Potato Pie Mix!

While the Potato Pie Mix can be eaten and offers some vital stats increase, it is primarily used to craft the Potato Pie using the stove. Potato Pie is a solid all around food type that increases multiple vital stats.

Potato Pie Recipe and stats

1 X Potato Mix (On the stove)

5 Thirst

+10 Carbs

+10 Proteins

+10 Fats

+10 Vitamins

+10 Energy

+0.30 Sun Resistance

Potato Pie Mix Recipe and stats

1 X Raw Meat

1 X Pumpkin Slice

3 X Potatoes

1 X Onion





Pumpkins & Jack O'Lanterns

Pumpkins can be harvested much like other plants in the wild and/or grown on plant beds -harvesting a pumpkin will provide seeds.

To celebrate the approach of Halloween, players can build Jack O'Lanterns- the perfect light source to enhance the night.











Other Additions and Changes

ADDED - Take all Button to the Brick Drying Crate.

CHANGE - 65% chance at obtaining seeds and sprouts from harvesting Veggies and fruits. (Previously 100%)

BUGFIX - Upgrading the wooden pillar to cement was changing the location of the pillar.

CHANGE - Food(s) will no longer increase max caps on proteins, carbs, fats and vitamins. (Due to the new hunger system, this has become unnecessary)

CHANGE - On character death, players will now lose 1 max health rather than 5.