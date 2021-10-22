Announcement 2021.10.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Hunters of supernatural entities,

A small announcement to keep you informed of what Studio Goupil is currently preparing.

We are in the final preparations for the next update, without further ado, an overview of the features / changes that we are preparing :

Redesign of the game's Steam page to make it more pleasant, more professional.

Overhaul of the game's graphic charter: logo, title, loading screen, etc.

Total overhaul of the User Interface including a complete overhaul of the tablet.

A new special map will be available.

Redesign of the light in the game, whether it is the environment or objects such as lamps.

Retouching of in-game visual renders.

The characters in a state of unconsciousness will be able to hear the living characters but with a slightly lower sound.

Bug fixes, which will be much more detailed in the announcement following the update.

Unfortunately, due to technical and administrative concerns, we have taken a little delay in the implementation of the update, it will be available for the "public beta test" branch in a very short time. A detailed patchnote of features / modifications / corrections will be written at this time.

I also remind you that you can find the new features on which the team is working via the public roadmap available via this link, and you can also find the roadmap of known bugs the team is working on by following this link.

Thank you again to everyone for everything you give us, we said it and will say it again, it is thanks to you, your feedback and your dedication, that we are able to move forward today.

Ghost Hunters Corp has yet to reveal its full potential, and it will reveal it thanks to the passion of players and developers.

The Ghost Hunters Corp team.