Version 1.12 out now!

(Header image by @mitukan_sub! Check out more of their work here!)

Hey hey, everyone! We're back with another update! This is update v1.12!

I wanted to put this out before Halloween, because it's been in the works for a while and it fixes a lot of little bugs. It also makes our free Halloween Special DLC more accessible by adding a "Bonus Episodes" button to the title screen. Have you played Halloween Special yet? You should check it out!

As well as that, the update brings a couple of interesting new modding features that have been in the works for a while - new script hooks, new tags, and some important bug fixes. Recently, I've been... working on something big, for Dicey Dungeons. I'm not really ready to say much about what it is, yet. But I'm really excited about it. If you're here, reading patch notes for a game that's over two years old now, I think you're really going to like it. Stay tuned!

Finally, this update also adds support for a new language, Silesian - a minority language spoken by up to 1 million people in Poland. If you're a Silesian speaker, let me know how you get on with the localisation! I'm really interested to hear from people who try it out!

Here's the complete changelog:

Changelog:

Added Silesian localisation.

New "Bonus Episodes" button on title screen, which makes Halloween Special more accessible.

Locking all enemy dice using Counter Spell now counts for the "Lock all Dice" achievement.

Equipment stolen with the Inventor Steal gadget now remembers its countdown values between turns.

Fixed a memory issue in end credits that could cause a crash.

Fixed a bug where Mana could be kept between turns in the Cornelius Puzzle in Witch Halloween Special.

Fixed a bug where Cornelius would sometimes not attack you at all in the Witch Halloween Special episode.

Fixed a crash bug that could result from using Inventor's Reversal gadget against Copycat.

Fixed display of @ labels when trading items with Val. (e.g. with Precious Egg@6)

Magician remix rule will no longer convert equipment slots to countdowns on equipment where that would cause confusion with on x criteria, e.g. Hammer, Screwdriver, Rubber Mallet.

criteria, e.g. Hammer, Screwdriver, Rubber Mallet. Fixed Magician rule occasionally turning a REQUIRE1 slot into a REQUIRE1.

Fixed a script bug with Chef's Kiss.

Fixed "New!" string being too large in some languages.

Enemies now take 5 damage from burning dice when the Buster rule is active, just like the player does.

Rat King classified as Poison for Judgement Cards.

Crystalina will now only create at most two support cards.

Weakened Crystallize cards now create weakened Crystal weapons. (this fixes the next bug!)

Fixed a strange bug where, if you managed to weaken their first card, Crystalina would skip their turn.

You can no longer drain more HP from the enemy than they currently have.

Fixed the bug where the error animation doesn't disappear on upgraded equipment when confused.

Fixed a crash bug that would happen in Halloween Special if the enemy somehow got Javelin.

Fixed missing dodge scripts on Halloween Special equipment.

Particle Accelerator damage output capped at 9999. (no more MAX_INT overflows, sorry!)

Fixed damage output for Kapow+.

Fixed Liquid Nitrogen-.

Fixed Yip Yip Yip-.

The sixth character's Witch? backup card now ignores Fury.

Prevent an index out of bound crash in an obscure equipment animation case.

Changed Divine Dagger so that the upgraded version is distinct.

Fixed the damage output on the low HP judgement card and the full HP judgement card.

Return the player's dice if they lose them mid-transition due to an unfortunately timed enemy move preview.

Counter X status now correctly locks dice that are rerolled by the enemy (or player) on their turn.

Removed Dice Detonator from unexpected spells in Witch Remix.

Weakening Aurora's Mood Change card now works correctly.

"Double Cast" status effect no longer disappears at end of turn.

Added missing discard sound effects to Witch card for sixth character.

When copycat faces the sixth character, they change equipment each turn. Also, their equipment will always be large sized.

Fixed missing Sfx with Stubbed Toe in Halloween Special.

Dodged Kapow cards still increase the Kapow counter.

Fixed some minor localisation errors.

Not all modding features included in this update are listed here, as some of them are still a work in progress for future updates (and some of them are, uh, secret for now!).

Modding:

Added a number of scriptable triggers which can be activated in status effect scripts. These are: status.scriptoncursetrigger, status.scriptonshockrelease, status.scriptondodge, status.scriptonenemydodge, status.scriptonpreviewenemymoves and status.scriptonendpreviewenemymoves.

Added status.scriptdamagemodify():Float, applied by custom status effects, which lets you modify the damage dealt by all attacks.

"destroy" tag allows equipment to be permanentally destroyed when used.

Support [lessthan] symbol for displaying < character.

Don't count invisible statuses when calling getstatus(ALL) or getstatusself(ALL).

Exposed _internalexchangeequipment(fighter, oldequipment, newequip, direction) to make equipment swapping scripts easier. (see diceydungeons/crystalweapon.hx for an example).

Safety checks now ignore flexible generators, and it no longer warns you about _weakened equipment that doesn't have a _downgraded version (which is sometimes valid, e.g. Rusty Sword). Safety checking is useable again!

e.dicehistory now works correctly on reuseable equipment.

As usual, thanks for playing! <3 Terry