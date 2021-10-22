Small Early Access feedback and suggestions based update

Reworked the automated combat stops to trigger less frequently, but still prevent death. To reduce queue micromanagement at specific situations

Combat now only stops below 25% health if your health/health decay is actually at a risky combination

"Damage on completion" explorations now only cancel when they are within a 0.1 second range to actually causing damage, instead of at any time

Redesigned the visual display of "turbo mode" jobs progression bars. They no longer continue to appear "active" to prevent a common confusion, and now switch at 20 completions per second, down from 50

Negative health decay effects are now also shown in the story completion log. To make it a little more obvious what happened if you didn't read the tooltip earlier

Fixed a rare bug where combat wouldn't be allowed to continue due a false-positive in constructions being able to continue

Fixed a bug that could allow some constructions to be finished when they shouldn't be able to

Fixed a chapter five bug that caused a vendor to appear when it shouldn't

Corrected various textual issues. Thanks a lot to many of you that pointed them out!

This is only a fraction of all the Early Access feedback and suggestions that I've received so far, and I'll be getting to much more of those in following updates!

Thank you for an incredible launch into Early Access! Your responses and feedback have been overwhelming in the best possible way! Weeks like the last, with so many players voicing their enjoyment of this little creation really portrays why I fell in love with game development in the first place!

Of course, there's a lot to improve and expand upon, but Early Access has only just begun! I couldn't have hoped for a better start and can't wait for the steps to follow!