 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Bunhouse update for 22 October 2021

Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7583834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.8

ADDED: Input for prioritizing tables when grabbing objects

  • Hold alt and press carry button
  • Hold right or left trigger and press carry button
  • Originally planning to hold the carry button to prioritize tables, but if a plant is on a table, it would be impossible to determine if the player wanted to pick up the table or repot the plant, hence the different inputs
  • Note: it is still possible to pick up tables without pressing the table button if you are too far from any object on the table

CHANGED: Significant improvement to memory over long sessions

CHANGED: Can now select another emote without stopping the current one

CHANGED: Small sprinkler has a lighter base now to distinguish it from the large sprinkler

CHANGED: Buns can now hop over sprinklers

FIXED BUG: Bun can get stuck near the bridge between the shore and the river… I thought I fixed this in 1.0.6 but apparently not. Should be good now though!

FIXED BUG: Playing longer sessions causes significant FPS degradation

FIXED BUG: Playing longer sessions cause significant memory usage

FIXED BUG: Doing the “be dramatic” emote then doing another emote keeps the bun’s eyes closed

FIXED BUG: Can remove dirt using dirt receptacle through greenhouse walls

FIXED BUG: Can throw away items through greenhouse walls

FIXED BUG: Collision for carryable objects set immediately after bun releases it from paw (no more walking through water cans you just dropped)

FIXED BUG: Dirt bag momentarily keeps upgrade after starting new game when having upgraded it in the previous save

FIXED BUG: Golden mushroom count doesn’t reset after starting a new game until saving and quitting

FIXED BUG: Restricted placement zone by doors not updating when expanding greenhouse

FIXED BUG: Starting a new save during the tutorial doesn’t stop the current tutorial

Changed files in this update

Bunhouse Content Depot 1617431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.