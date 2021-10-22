Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.8

Changelog 1.0.8

ADDED: Input for prioritizing tables when grabbing objects

Hold alt and press carry button

Hold right or left trigger and press carry button

Originally planning to hold the carry button to prioritize tables, but if a plant is on a table, it would be impossible to determine if the player wanted to pick up the table or repot the plant, hence the different inputs

Note: it is still possible to pick up tables without pressing the table button if you are too far from any object on the table

CHANGED: Significant improvement to memory over long sessions

CHANGED: Can now select another emote without stopping the current one

CHANGED: Small sprinkler has a lighter base now to distinguish it from the large sprinkler

CHANGED: Buns can now hop over sprinklers

FIXED BUG: Bun can get stuck near the bridge between the shore and the river… I thought I fixed this in 1.0.6 but apparently not. Should be good now though!

FIXED BUG: Playing longer sessions causes significant FPS degradation

FIXED BUG: Playing longer sessions cause significant memory usage

FIXED BUG: Doing the “be dramatic” emote then doing another emote keeps the bun’s eyes closed

FIXED BUG: Can remove dirt using dirt receptacle through greenhouse walls

FIXED BUG: Can throw away items through greenhouse walls

FIXED BUG: Collision for carryable objects set immediately after bun releases it from paw (no more walking through water cans you just dropped)

FIXED BUG: Dirt bag momentarily keeps upgrade after starting new game when having upgraded it in the previous save

FIXED BUG: Golden mushroom count doesn’t reset after starting a new game until saving and quitting

FIXED BUG: Restricted placement zone by doors not updating when expanding greenhouse

FIXED BUG: Starting a new save during the tutorial doesn’t stop the current tutorial