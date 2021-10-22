Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.8

Changelog 1.0.8
ADDED: Input for prioritizing tables when grabbing objects
- Hold alt and press carry button
- Hold right or left trigger and press carry button
- Originally planning to hold the carry button to prioritize tables, but if a plant is on a table, it would be impossible to determine if the player wanted to pick up the table or repot the plant, hence the different inputs
- Note: it is still possible to pick up tables without pressing the table button if you are too far from any object on the table
CHANGED: Significant improvement to memory over long sessions
CHANGED: Can now select another emote without stopping the current one
CHANGED: Small sprinkler has a lighter base now to distinguish it from the large sprinkler
CHANGED: Buns can now hop over sprinklers
FIXED BUG: Bun can get stuck near the bridge between the shore and the river… I thought I fixed this in 1.0.6 but apparently not. Should be good now though!
FIXED BUG: Playing longer sessions causes significant FPS degradation
FIXED BUG: Playing longer sessions cause significant memory usage
FIXED BUG: Doing the “be dramatic” emote then doing another emote keeps the bun’s eyes closed
FIXED BUG: Can remove dirt using dirt receptacle through greenhouse walls
FIXED BUG: Can throw away items through greenhouse walls
FIXED BUG: Collision for carryable objects set immediately after bun releases it from paw (no more walking through water cans you just dropped)
FIXED BUG: Dirt bag momentarily keeps upgrade after starting new game when having upgraded it in the previous save
FIXED BUG: Golden mushroom count doesn’t reset after starting a new game until saving and quitting
FIXED BUG: Restricted placement zone by doors not updating when expanding greenhouse
FIXED BUG: Starting a new save during the tutorial doesn’t stop the current tutorial
Changed files in this update