Version 0.1.1-8b in Beta Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 7583806 · Last edited 22 October 2021 – 19:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.1.1-8b (Beta Branch And Developer Branch Only)

Added - More instructions to Red Flag

Added - Round count screens to Red Flag

Added - LP08 as secondary starting weapon in Red Flag

Fixed - Explosives blackout the screen

Fixed - Final objective element in Red Flag enabling wrong

Fixed - Double collision on some Red Flag objects

Fixed - Red Flag starting text saying it was 3pm at sunset

Fixed - Shadowing issue in red flag radio room

Fixed - Reflections in Red Flag not connecting to all objects

Fixed - Out of bounds clip in Red Flag

Fixed - Red Flag sometimes killing you on spawn

Fixed - Some player walls in Red Flag not working

Fixed - Burst rifles sometimes locking up

Fixed - M1A1 fire mode only being switchable when bolt was closed

Changed - Zombie collision to be a little shorter

Changed - Double action revolvers to make them more reliable

Changed - AK74U reflectiveness

Changed - MP5 reflectiveness

Changed - nuke sound to be quieter

Improved - Red Flag performance

Improved - Pathing in Red Flag

Removed - Part 3 of Red Flags story replaced with survival timer

Removed - Thermal maps from zombies

--Experimental--

Added - Enfield MK4 scope

Added - FAL red dot

Added - Attachment offset (only available for sight slot on FAL, AK5C, AR15)

Fixed - MN9130 having access to STV40 scope

Fixed - Some suppressors not changing audio

Fixed - Attachment machine breaking due to attachment offset