Version 0.1.1-8b in Beta Branch

Version 0.1.1-8b (Beta Branch And Developer Branch Only)
Added - More instructions to Red Flag
Added - Round count screens to Red Flag
Added - LP08 as secondary starting weapon in Red Flag
Fixed - Explosives blackout the screen
Fixed - Final objective element in Red Flag enabling wrong
Fixed - Double collision on some Red Flag objects
Fixed - Red Flag starting text saying it was 3pm at sunset
Fixed - Shadowing issue in red flag radio room
Fixed - Reflections in Red Flag not connecting to all objects
Fixed - Out of bounds clip in Red Flag
Fixed - Red Flag sometimes killing you on spawn
Fixed - Some player walls in Red Flag not working
Fixed - Burst rifles sometimes locking up
Fixed - M1A1 fire mode only being switchable when bolt was closed
Changed - Zombie collision to be a little shorter
Changed - Double action revolvers to make them more reliable
Changed - AK74U reflectiveness
Changed - MP5 reflectiveness
Changed - nuke sound to be quieter
Improved - Red Flag performance
Improved - Pathing in Red Flag
Removed - Part 3 of Red Flags story replaced with survival timer
Removed - Thermal maps from zombies
--Experimental--
Added - Enfield MK4 scope
Added - FAL red dot
Added - Attachment offset (only available for sight slot on FAL, AK5C, AR15)
Fixed - MN9130 having access to STV40 scope
Fixed - Some suppressors not changing audio
Fixed - Attachment machine breaking due to attachment offset
Changed depots in beta branch