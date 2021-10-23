Update 7: Infinite Mode Achievements and New Boss, Vulcan Needle, Available Now

Share · View all patches · Build 7583645 · Last edited 24 October 2021 – 00:46:12 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we have taken the time to add quite a few improvements to Infinite Mode.

Among these changes are some stand-out additions such as reworked control “feel”, haptic feedback for gamepads, a new boss, graphical improvements, new background art, and of course the aforementioned Steam Achievements!

Read ahead for a full list of fixes, changes, and additions.





Fixes:

Basic Enemies:

Hyper Rush:

Gun position now follows new ship position after Rush

Missiles are now able to destroy

[/h2]Hyper Rush

Cave Cricket:

Gun position now follows new ship position after Dash

Missiles are now able to destroy Cave Cricket

[h2]Mini Bosses:

Deftkruiser:

HP scaling

Unnecessary particles and real time lighting removal for better performance

Bosses:

Cryptops:

Rigging rework

Eye flares added

Attack timings adjusted

MechaTick:

Damage animation added

HP scaling

UI:

Menu color correction and Navigation adjustments

Round Start options screen rework

Background Art:

Sprites have been scaled down for better performance

Particle systems have been scaled back for better performance

VFX:

Screen Ripple effect toned down to prevent visibility issues

Changes:

Art:

Super G effect toned down to eliminate unnecessary flashing

Decreased overall size of star field particle system

Missile explosion rework

New spooky weapons system Jack 'O' Bullet sprites replace skulls for two phases

New spooky weapons system Pentagrams added to Super tier

New spooky BG effects and imagery added

Background now has slight parallax effect

Gameplay:

Spiral Attack duration scaled back

Barrel roll gauge depletion and refill times adjusted

Analog, D-pad, and Keyboard controls have been slowed down and sensitivity has been adjusted for greater accuracy

Retro Dash speed has been decreased to allow for better dodging

Black hole collider size increase for easier entry

Turret ship collider size increase for easier docking

UI:

King Slayer Icon added after defeating bosses without the use of a super attack

Additions:

Explosions:

Blast Explosion:

Real time lighting has been replaced with sprite flares to better performance

Smoke particles added

Small Explosion:

Real time lighting has been replaced with sprite flares to better performance

Smoke particles added

Bosses:

Vulcan Needle added

Cryptops new attack pattern added

Random Boxes:

Super G was added to list of Random Box perks

Haptic Feedback:

Haptic feedback added for devices with vibration support

Steam Achievements:

20 new steam achievements have been added

UI:

Vibration toggle added to front end options menu

Vibration toggle added to in-game options menu

ART:

Background colorization rework and adjustments

New background events added to increase visual variety.

ANIMATION:

Super G machine now barrel rolls into the scene when a fresh round starts