Update 7: Infinite Mode Achievements and New Boss, Vulcan Needle, Available Now

In this patch we have taken the time to add quite a few improvements to Infinite Mode.
Among these changes are some stand-out additions such as reworked control “feel”, haptic feedback for gamepads, a new boss, graphical improvements, new background art, and of course the aforementioned Steam Achievements!
Read ahead for a full list of fixes, changes, and additions.
Fixes:
Basic Enemies:
Hyper Rush:
Gun position now follows new ship position after Rush
Missiles are now able to destroy
Cave Cricket:
Gun position now follows new ship position after Dash
Missiles are now able to destroy Cave Cricket
Mini Bosses:
Deftkruiser:
HP scaling
Unnecessary particles and real time lighting removal for better performance
Bosses:
Cryptops:
Rigging rework
Eye flares added
Attack timings adjusted
MechaTick:
Damage animation added
HP scaling
UI:
Menu color correction and Navigation adjustments
Round Start options screen rework
Background Art:
Sprites have been scaled down for better performance
Particle systems have been scaled back for better performance
VFX:
Screen Ripple effect toned down to prevent visibility issues
Changes:
Art:
Super G effect toned down to eliminate unnecessary flashing
Decreased overall size of star field particle system
Missile explosion rework
New spooky weapons system Jack 'O' Bullet sprites replace skulls for two phases
New spooky weapons system Pentagrams added to Super tier
New spooky BG effects and imagery added
Background now has slight parallax effect
Gameplay:
Spiral Attack duration scaled back
Barrel roll gauge depletion and refill times adjusted
Analog, D-pad, and Keyboard controls have been slowed down and sensitivity has been adjusted for greater accuracy
Retro Dash speed has been decreased to allow for better dodging
Black hole collider size increase for easier entry
Turret ship collider size increase for easier docking
UI:
King Slayer Icon added after defeating bosses without the use of a super attack
Additions:
Explosions:
Blast Explosion:
Real time lighting has been replaced with sprite flares to better performance
Smoke particles added
Small Explosion:
Real time lighting has been replaced with sprite flares to better performance
Smoke particles added
Bosses:
Vulcan Needle added
Cryptops new attack pattern added
Random Boxes:
Super G was added to list of Random Box perks
Haptic Feedback:
Haptic feedback added for devices with vibration support
Steam Achievements:
20 new steam achievements have been added
UI:
Vibration toggle added to front end options menu
Vibration toggle added to in-game options menu
ART:
Background colorization rework and adjustments
New background events added to increase visual variety.
ANIMATION:
Super G machine now barrel rolls into the scene when a fresh round starts
