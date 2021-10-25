Share · View all patches · Build 7583575 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

**Hi everyone,

Update 3.2 is now officially out. A huge shout out to some people sending us their save files that helped us track down some nasty bugs.

Read everything in the patch notes below. **

// Performance

Many texture resolution improvements that'll result in fewer high res textures failing to load.

Removed older unused referenced assets from the game.

Minor game thread optimizations.

Foliage optimizations. (Mostly trees)

(These changes together have also made the game 600MB smaller. Almost 10% smaller install size.)

// Other

Updated our save & load plugin.

Minor tree billboard fixes.

Decreased intensity of critical hit particle.

// Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the wrong number would show up in the center of the screen for the amount of arrows that you have.

Fixed a bug where slow motion could get stuck. (So the game would stay in slow motion)

Fixed minor visual issues in the intro. (Characters at the end)

// Crashes

Crash instance fixed where to many un-looted pickup actors would break the save/load plugin.

Loot is now automatically called to Aron after an encounter. (In a certain range) (Only applies to pick-ups)