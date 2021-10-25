 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Aron's Adventure update for 25 October 2021

Update 3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7583575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Hi everyone,

Update 3.2 is now officially out. A huge shout out to some people sending us their save files that helped us track down some nasty bugs.

Read everything in the patch notes below. **

// Performance

  • Many texture resolution improvements that'll result in fewer high res textures failing to load.
  • Removed older unused referenced assets from the game.
  • Minor game thread optimizations.
  • Foliage optimizations. (Mostly trees)

(These changes together have also made the game 600MB smaller. Almost 10% smaller install size.)

// Other

  • Updated our save & load plugin.
  • Minor tree billboard fixes.
  • Decreased intensity of critical hit particle.

// Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the wrong number would show up in the center of the screen for the amount of arrows that you have.
  • Fixed a bug where slow motion could get stuck. (So the game would stay in slow motion)
  • Fixed minor visual issues in the intro. (Characters at the end)

// Crashes

  • Crash instance fixed where to many un-looted pickup actors would break the save/load plugin.

Loot is now automatically called to Aron after an encounter. (In a certain range) (Only applies to pick-ups)

  • Tim van Kan

Changed files in this update

Aron's Adventure Content Depot 1013911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.