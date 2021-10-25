**Hi everyone,
Update 3.2 is now officially out. A huge shout out to some people sending us their save files that helped us track down some nasty bugs.
Read everything in the patch notes below. **
// Performance
- Many texture resolution improvements that'll result in fewer high res textures failing to load.
- Removed older unused referenced assets from the game.
- Minor game thread optimizations.
- Foliage optimizations. (Mostly trees)
(These changes together have also made the game 600MB smaller. Almost 10% smaller install size.)
// Other
- Updated our save & load plugin.
- Minor tree billboard fixes.
- Decreased intensity of critical hit particle.
// Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the wrong number would show up in the center of the screen for the amount of arrows that you have.
- Fixed a bug where slow motion could get stuck. (So the game would stay in slow motion)
- Fixed minor visual issues in the intro. (Characters at the end)
// Crashes
- Crash instance fixed where to many un-looted pickup actors would break the save/load plugin.
Loot is now automatically called to Aron after an encounter. (In a certain range) (Only applies to pick-ups)
- Tim van Kan
