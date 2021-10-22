**NOTE: Unfortunately your old saved game states are incompatible between the old and new version due to the amount of changes all those fixes required. We apologize for this, unfortunately due to technical limitations it was unavoidable.

Your overall campaign progress remains, but you will have to restart the last chapter you haven’t finished yet.**

Changelist 40918:

[Optimization] Optimized physics calculations during character rotation. Lowers CPU usage.

[Tweak] Multiple adjustments to the save system. Most notably, the issue with being unable to save the game should occur less frequently. We're still working on the final fix.

[Tweak] Made several improvements to AI that controls your characters in Combat Mode. They will no longer activate the alarm themselves, lol.

[Tweak] Display the current keybinds for Quick Save and Quick Load on the related buttons in the top right corner of the UI.

[Bugfix] Fixed an issue causing characters to exit and enter vehicles multiple times in a row.

[Bugfix] Solved issues with challenges depending on kill counters, such as killing 10 enemies with the environment.

[Bugfix] You will no longer be able to enter any multiplayer features if you fail to log-in properly. Happened mostly for EGS players who launched the game outside of the launcher.

[Bugfix] Fixed an issue with all quest markers getting enabled again when changing the "Show Quest Arrows" option during gameplay.

[Bugfix] Fixed an issue with "Reset Camera" action improperly working after rebinding the key.

[Bugfix] Greta's "Gas" skill will now make the affected enemies lose the ability to hear. They were able to hear before and it allowed them to alarm other enemies when they should not.

[Bugfix] The enemies will now properly return to patrolling their designated area after loading a save game.

[Bugfix] The chat will now respect user settings even after a map change or a recreation of the widget. Issue caused unwanted messages to show up.

[Bugfix] Corrected several localization errors.

[Bugfix] Achievement "Eat Lead!" will now properly count officers and can be unlocked.

[Bugfix] Chapter I - You can cut through the fence if you didn't kill the nearby guard watching.

[Bugfix] Chapter I - Planning mode tutorial will no longer get blocked in multiplayer.

[Bugfix] Chapter II - Enemies arriving by truck will now properly shoot with their weapons in their hands.

[Bugfix] Chapter II - Lukas and Ewald no longer hide in the bushes after escaping from the bridge explosion. You can now complete that challenge ;)

[Bugfix] Chapter II - All the guards will now leave their positions after the explosion. Sometimes some of them remained, which was not as designed.

[Bugfix] Chapter II - Trees now have proper collision channels and the characters behind them will have an outline like when they're behind any other obstacle.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - After the bomb was placed it could explode as soon as you hid in the wardrobe. It shouldn't do that. It will now only blow up after you exit the building.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - The last wave of enemies will no longer spawn twice, which previously made the level much harder than originally designed.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Fixed matching of the visible building geometry with the actual geometry used by perception and AI. Solves many cases with movement, visibility and AI in this chapter.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Enemies can no longer shoot through the walls of certain buildings. Cheaters.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Added a reminder about suspicious behavior in civilian zones.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Fixed a problem where enemies could see and detect you through a truck.

[Bugfix] Chapter V - Fixed a notorious bug with guards not leaving Greta alone in her cell.

[Bugfix] Chapter VII - If you get the key to the Armory before freeing Joachim, the game will continue.

[Bugfix] Chapter VIII - Michelle's group will now reach their designated destination without getting blocked on the way.

[Bugfix] Chapter VIII - Michelle's group will no longer become alarmed when they hear a nearby shot.

[Bugfix] Chapter IX - Inside the Mansion your walking speed is reduced. However it did not restore to normal when you left the Mansion. This is now fixed.

[Bugfix] Chapter IX - Fixed Flare Gun not launching an attack after saving and loading a game.

[Bugfix] Chapter XI - The tank no longer sees characters in bushes.

[Crashfix] Not really a crash but a hang: Rarely when rotating, the characters could enter an infinite loop. This code has been cleaned up and optimized.

[Crashfix] The client crashed when it received information that a character died, when the killer was also already dead. No longer happens.

[Crashfix] Fixed several cases of crashes that happened when a player kept pressing keys while disconnecting from the host.

[Crashfix] We’ve allowed you to open your store profile even if you failed to log-in properly. This caused a crash. We now prevent you from opening that overlay link in such a case. Happened mostly on EGS when launched outside of the launcher.

[Crashfix] Further stability improvements, fixing remaining crashes, prioritized by their frequency of occurrence.