Patch Notes - Version 1.0.05

Balancing update for Rogue Lords (v.1.0.05)
Thanks to the feedback you have shared us since the launch of the game, we have been have been working hard on improvement the overall experience! Today's update is addressing a lot of balancing issues related to Enemies (for instance through a complete rework of the Fanatic), Disciples but also of certain Relics.
You can use the shortlinks below to reach the different parts of the Patch Notes.
Our team will continue to monitor your feedback to improve the overall experience through additional updates, we will share more details in the future about them!
Patch Notes
[h2=Enemies]Enemies Balancing[/h2]
- Reduced enemies HP and SP increase between Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 from +37.5% to +12.5% in all Books.
REWORKED: The Fanatic
Developers' note: These changes aim to keep the spirit of this combat, while making him defeatable by a single-elemental team, but maintaining a big advantage in having both elements or cheating in Devil Mode.
- Fanaticism is now a global effect.
- The Fanatic has 5 charges of Immortality.
- Reducing him to 0 in a gauge (HP or SP) makes him lose a charge of Immortality, refill this gauge completely, makes him invulnerable in this gauge for 1 turn, and makes other allies vulnerable on the other gauge for 1 turn.
- VFX and descriptions have been adjusted accordingly.
- The Fanatic will now appear only with the 2 same allies (instead of a random between 3 allies compositions).
Mistress of Ceremonies
- Increased Crowd skills cast requirement to rally from 8 to 10.
Captain
- Reduced Captain passive damage buff from 2 to 1.
Sisters Polaris
- Polarized SP and Polarized HP now have an infinite duration, until being replaced.
- These icons now have a touch of color to make them easier to identify.
Avenger
- Damage reduction from Black Hatred has been reduced from 8 to 6.
[h2=Disciples]Disciples Balancing[/h2]
The White Lady
Torment Mask
- Can no longer inflict damage to a target already slated for death.
- Reduced base damage from 7 to 6.
Intermission (recharge skill)
- Triggers the mask she is wearing.
- Remove the mask.
- Now has the attribute “Cadence” (can be cast only once per turn).
Headless Horseman
Introspection (recharge skill)
- Add +1 Bitterness.
Public Execution
- Fixed a few invulnerability-bypass cases.
Dr. Frankenstein
Recharge skill
- Swap the Doctor’s HP and SP.
- Swap the target’s HP and SP.
- Now has the attribute “Cadence” (can be cast only once per turn).
Bloody Mary
Seven Years Of Bad Luck
- Reduced the amount of Breakdown applied from 2/4/6 to 1/2/3.
[h2=Relics]Relics Balancing[/h2]
_Developers' note: The pool of relics choice for the first few Elites and Terror levels rewards has been adjusted. Those adjustments were made to the first 3 relics discovery (elites+terror) pool:
- Relics too weak, too strong, or not impacting enough for the build were removed
- Relics that match better (strong but not too much, and impacting the build) have been added
- Augmented the pool quantity to provide more diversity in the builds, nad more replayability from run to run _
Staff of Storms
- Can no longer inflict damage to a target already slated for death.
- Reduced base damage from 5 to 4.
Cursed watch
- Reduced AP bonus from 2 to 1.
Crow of the depths
- Reduced cost of cheating from 3 to 2.
Cursed Sword
- Reduced cost of cheating from 3 to 2.
Glass Shield
- Changed GlassShield chapter apparition from 1-6 to 1-4.
- Now changes current and max Essence to 30.
Bloody Cleaver
- Increased bonus physical damage from +1 to +2.
Ration Coupon
- Increased souls gain from 50 to 80.
Shadow Shroud
- Increased souls gain from 15 to 30.
- Increased bonus to all social characteristics from +1 to +2.
Pocket Mirror
- Will now also place the mirror at the beginning of a new wave.
Corrupted talisman
- Now changes current and max Essence to 30.
- Changed GlassShield chapter apparition from 3-6 to 1-6.
Receptacle of Torments
- Now gives +1 spiritual damage for the rest of the combat instead of +4 for the turn
- Now specify that it doubles base damage of listed statuses.
War Tattoos
- Now gives +1 physical damage for the rest of the combat instead of +4 for the turn
- Now specify that it doubles base damage of listed statuses.
Bookmark
- Additional effect: each chapter, it offers +1 Physical Damage to the relic’s holder.
Soul Stone
- Now specify that it also increases current Diabolic Essence.
Damnation mantra
- Additional effect: the holder reduces all incoming Physical Damage by 4.
Demonic Sting
- Increased bonus physical damage from 3 to 4.
Damned Souls
- Can no longer give more than 36 Souls per combat.
Cursed Apple
- Increased Essence gain from +5 to +8.
- Increased bonus to all social characteristics from +1 to +2.
Temporal Ruby
- Increased the amount of unused AP kept for the next turn from 3 to 5
Soul Sponge
- Reduced Essence Diabolic healing from 4 to 3.
Chalice of Blood
- New text: Increase the amount of healing done by Disciples by X
Ghostly Veil
- Increased bonus spiritual damage from 2 to 4.
- Now specify that enemies also get this bonus.
- Changed GlassShield chapter apparition from 1-6 to 4-6.
Bloody Metronome
- Removed current effects.
- New effect: each time Mary plays 4 skills in a turn: +3 damage to other allies.
Rotten Tooth (Creature)
- Removed current effects.
- New effect: each time Decaying inflicts damage, +1 damage to Decaying for the rest of the combat (max +30).
Mask of thorns
- Can no longer trigger more than once per turn.
Iron Maiden
- Fixed a bug causing the damage to be tripled instead of doubled.
[h2=Bugs]Bug fixes[/h2]
- Fixed a rare bug where you could carry a skill you left at the Soul Trader from one run to another
- Fixed a rare crash that could happen when using the "Cursed Watch" relic.
- Hecate now always correctly play her animations when hit while performing a ritual
- The Devil Mode now correctly close itself when you are asked to open the Spellbook in the Tutorial
- Fixed an issue that made it possible to open the Spellbook or the Map and buy a skill to the Soul Trader at the same time
- You will now correctly be awarded Souls when reloading and winning an ambush fight
- Fixed a typo in English in a Witch Stake event
Misc changes
- Renamed “Terror notch” to “Terror level”.
- Added information about Terror gain and the number of chapters on the red thread node on the Minimap.
- Added information about elite ranks on the elite node on the Minimap.
