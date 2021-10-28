Patch Notes - Version 1.0.05

Greetings Disciples,

We're pleased to let you know that our first Balancing update for Rogue Lords (v.1.0.05) is now available to download on your Steam client!

Thanks to the feedback you have shared us since the launch of the game, we have been have been working hard on improvement the overall experience! Today's update is addressing a lot of balancing issues related to Enemies (for instance through a complete rework of the Fanatic), Disciples but also of certain Relics.

Our team will continue to monitor your feedback to improve the overall experience through additional updates, we will share more details in the future about them!

Patch Notes

[h2=Enemies]Enemies Balancing[/h2]

Reduced enemies HP and SP increase between Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 from +37.5% to +12.5% in all Books.

REWORKED: The Fanatic

Developers' note: These changes aim to keep the spirit of this combat, while making him defeatable by a single-elemental team, but maintaining a big advantage in having both elements or cheating in Devil Mode.

Fanaticism is now a global effect.

The Fanatic has 5 charges of Immortality.

Reducing him to 0 in a gauge (HP or SP) makes him lose a charge of Immortality, refill this gauge completely, makes him invulnerable in this gauge for 1 turn, and makes other allies vulnerable on the other gauge for 1 turn.

VFX and descriptions have been adjusted accordingly.

The Fanatic will now appear only with the 2 same allies (instead of a random between 3 allies compositions).

Mistress of Ceremonies

Increased Crowd skills cast requirement to rally from 8 to 10.

Captain

Reduced Captain passive damage buff from 2 to 1.

Sisters Polaris

Polarized SP and Polarized HP now have an infinite duration, until being replaced.

These icons now have a touch of color to make them easier to identify.

Avenger

Damage reduction from Black Hatred has been reduced from 8 to 6.

[h2=Disciples]Disciples Balancing[/h2]

The White Lady

Torment Mask

Can no longer inflict damage to a target already slated for death.

Reduced base damage from 7 to 6.

Intermission (recharge skill)

Triggers the mask she is wearing.

Remove the mask.

Now has the attribute “Cadence” (can be cast only once per turn).

Headless Horseman

Introspection (recharge skill)

Add +1 Bitterness.

Public Execution

Fixed a few invulnerability-bypass cases.

Dr. Frankenstein

Recharge skill

Swap the Doctor’s HP and SP.

Swap the target’s HP and SP.

Now has the attribute “Cadence” (can be cast only once per turn).

Bloody Mary

Seven Years Of Bad Luck

Reduced the amount of Breakdown applied from 2/4/6 to 1/2/3.

[h2=Relics]Relics Balancing[/h2]

_Developers' note: The pool of relics choice for the first few Elites and Terror levels rewards has been adjusted. Those adjustments were made to the first 3 relics discovery (elites+terror) pool:

Relics too weak, too strong, or not impacting enough for the build were removed

Relics that match better (strong but not too much, and impacting the build) have been added

Augmented the pool quantity to provide more diversity in the builds, nad more replayability from run to run _

Staff of Storms

Can no longer inflict damage to a target already slated for death.

Reduced base damage from 5 to 4.

Cursed watch

Reduced AP bonus from 2 to 1.

Crow of the depths

Reduced cost of cheating from 3 to 2.

Cursed Sword

Reduced cost of cheating from 3 to 2.

Glass Shield

Changed GlassShield chapter apparition from 1-6 to 1-4.

Now changes current and max Essence to 30.

Bloody Cleaver

Increased bonus physical damage from +1 to +2.

Ration Coupon

Increased souls gain from 50 to 80.

Shadow Shroud

Increased souls gain from 15 to 30.

Increased bonus to all social characteristics from +1 to +2.

Pocket Mirror

Will now also place the mirror at the beginning of a new wave.

Corrupted talisman

Now changes current and max Essence to 30.

Changed GlassShield chapter apparition from 3-6 to 1-6.

Receptacle of Torments

Now gives +1 spiritual damage for the rest of the combat instead of +4 for the turn

Now specify that it doubles base damage of listed statuses.

War Tattoos

Now gives +1 physical damage for the rest of the combat instead of +4 for the turn

Now specify that it doubles base damage of listed statuses.

Bookmark

Additional effect: each chapter, it offers +1 Physical Damage to the relic’s holder.

Soul Stone

Now specify that it also increases current Diabolic Essence.

Damnation mantra

Additional effect: the holder reduces all incoming Physical Damage by 4.

Demonic Sting

Increased bonus physical damage from 3 to 4.

Damned Souls

Can no longer give more than 36 Souls per combat.

Cursed Apple

Increased Essence gain from +5 to +8.

Increased bonus to all social characteristics from +1 to +2.

Temporal Ruby

Increased the amount of unused AP kept for the next turn from 3 to 5

Soul Sponge

Reduced Essence Diabolic healing from 4 to 3.

Chalice of Blood

New text: Increase the amount of healing done by Disciples by X

Ghostly Veil

Increased bonus spiritual damage from 2 to 4.

Now specify that enemies also get this bonus.

Changed GlassShield chapter apparition from 1-6 to 4-6.

Bloody Metronome

Removed current effects.

New effect: each time Mary plays 4 skills in a turn: +3 damage to other allies.

Rotten Tooth (Creature)

Removed current effects.

New effect: each time Decaying inflicts damage, +1 damage to Decaying for the rest of the combat (max +30).

Mask of thorns

Can no longer trigger more than once per turn.

Iron Maiden

Fixed a bug causing the damage to be tripled instead of doubled.

[h2=Bugs]Bug fixes[/h2]

Fixed a rare bug where you could carry a skill you left at the Soul Trader from one run to another

Fixed a rare crash that could happen when using the "Cursed Watch" relic.

Hecate now always correctly play her animations when hit while performing a ritual

The Devil Mode now correctly close itself when you are asked to open the Spellbook in the Tutorial

Fixed an issue that made it possible to open the Spellbook or the Map and buy a skill to the Soul Trader at the same time

You will now correctly be awarded Souls when reloading and winning an ambush fight

Fixed a typo in English in a Witch Stake event

Misc changes