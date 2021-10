Share · View all patches · Build 7583347 · Last edited 22 October 2021 – 17:39:39 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween Pals!

Hope you enjoy this seasonal update! For a limited time, enjoy some SPOOKTACULAR avatars, backgrounds, & music in your favorite Social Deduction Party Game. Additionally, the Round 2 list in every game will be "Halloween-themed" to help you celebrate this spooky holiday in style.

We hope you have a ball at the spooky shindig!

Your Pals at Friendship is Fun Studios