We’re taking part in Steam Digital Tabletop Fest | RPG Edition!

Steam Digital Tabletop Fest | RPG Edition is a multi-day celebration of tabletop gaming, with featured discounts, a main stage of streaming content, and more. We were delighted to be asked to take part by our friends and organisers Auroch Digital - check out the event page and schedule which is now live!

We're -45% off until October 25th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/632470/Disco_Elysium__The_Final_Cut/

Disco Elysium - Chat with Robert Kurvitz, lead writer and designer on Disco Elysium - Friday 22nd October 18:00 BST

Join Auroch Digital’s Tomas Rawlings as he gets to know Robert Kurvitz, the lead designer and writer behind the critically acclaimed RPG, Disco Elysium. Discover how Disco Elysium evolved out of physical role-playing games, what inspires Robert in his game design, and just how expansive the dialogue trees in the game are!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/group/38511516/view/3989616160691586364

Can't make it? Catch the encore sessions! -

Saturday, 23 October 2021 12:00 AM BST

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/tabletopfest/announcements/detail/3989616160691713730

Saturday, 23 October 2021 6:00 AM BST

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/tabletopfest/announcements/detail/3989616160691805209

Sci-Fi RPG Settings & Environments Panel featuring Disco Elysium Writer, Justin Keenan - Saturday 23rd October 5pm BST

When we think of an RPG we often think of a fantasy setting with dragons, elves, magic swords and trolls. However there is a huge amount of titles that opt to be set not in fantasy but in sci-fi settings; with technology, dystopias, space, spaces that feel contemporary, inhospitable planets or a setting that re recognise some and yet other aspects of fantastical. This panel explores the attraction of the sci-fi (or non-fantasy) setting for RPGs and how it approaches world-building.

Can't make it? Catch the encore sessions!

Saturday, 23 October 2021 11:00 PM BST

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/tabletopfest/announcements/detail/2906501075569623195

Sun,day 24 October 2021 5:00 AM BST

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/tabletopfest/announcements/detail/2906501075569663669

All the best,

ZA/UM