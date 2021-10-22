Endless Horror Update is Out Now!

Greetings Pips!

It's our favorite time of year - Halloween AND patch day! And to think it's not even Christmas yet, lucky you! Buckle up, because this is a big one!

This patch brings with it the biggest change since Pip's launch into Early Access - the highly requested Endless Mode, an all new way to play Warpips! Endless Mode unlocks all the units and items in the game, allowing you to completely customize your army exactly to your specification as you test your mettle against never ending waves of increasingly difficult enemies.

In Endless Mode you compete for high scores against your fellow players with the inclusion of the new Leaderboard and ranked Discord roles to show off your skills!

In addition to lots of bug fixes and quality of life changes and new music, we're also adding the most requested languages - Spanish, Polish, Portuguese and Turkish!

This has been a long time in the making and we can't wait to share it with you and see what you think! Please head over to our Discord to discuss the new mode, share your high scores and maybe even earn your special rank!

Here is a breakdown of the new features:

Added limited-time Halloween decorations!

Added working Endless Mode to Main Menu

Added Map Selection, Random Map Selection

Added Map High Score Display (Score, Time, Army Name)

Saved Army Customization Settings from last session

Add custom Endless ruleset in both loadout screen and game world

Added new Endless Mode objective with custom FX

Added Endless Mode Scoreboard at end of round

Added ability to upload score to a special Discord channel

A new blood-pumping music track!

Lots of small bug fixes

Thanks for your continued feedback and support!

Commander Klegran, over and out!