Second October Update (v1.040.0) arrived

Hello Patrons!

We have some news for all of you today, all good ones! First of all – the second October update just landed on Steam, and secondly – Patron will soon receive a nice free Halloween DLC!

A few words on today's update: content of this package has been crafted to improve and address some of the troubles you've been encountering.

Pathfinding of your citizens has been improved, as well as their AI in numerous situations. Linked to that, we've been making adjustments to people behavior routines as well, in order to make the simulation more smooth and realistic.

In addition, workers on farms also received new animations and visuals when performing their duties on farms and in orchards.

Further tweaks have been done to some of the social classes and birthrate in the advanced stages of the game, all in line with the reports we've received in the last couple of weeks.

And of course, a mandatory batch of fixes for several game elements that you reported to us!

Here is a full list of changes:

Added gathering animations on farms

Added gathering animation in orchards

Children below the age of 3 don't roam the city alone anymore

Improvements to pathfinding of citizens

Drafting research now works as intended

When a house is selected, visual lines connecting that house to the associated workplace will be displayed

AI upgrades of citizens

Citizens behavior optimizations

Corrected pan and rotation during King pop up event

Rats will no longer eat stone and other non-edible goods in the Storage problem event

The King will no longer go berserk and raise taxes on Coins in the Royal tax event (pretty pointless, don't you think?)

Leftover resources from demolished buildings that weren't constructed won't be left on the ground indefinitely anymore

Fixed a rare crash to desktop related to orchards

Peasants and laborers now die younger, have more children (generally speaking)

Gentry and merchants now live longer, but have fewer children

Changed worker title in Sawmill from Woodcutter to Sawyer, as requested

Fixed flickering of the marker displayed above buildings that are awaiting construction

Fixed a number of word capitalization problems in the text

Fixed a problem with displaying citizen age of 0

Townhall sound emitter in levels aren't duplicated anymore when you save the map (while creating a new map / editing an existing one)

When the Happiness stat drops to 0, it will no longer be white, but red

Corrected error in level editor that made the terrain draw indefinitely

And, once again, for the conclusion of this news-bit, I'll make a special note of the upcoming free piece of DLC, Halloween-themed. This will become available quite soon, downloaded and installed automatically. Naturally, you'll be able to deactivate the DLC if/when you so wish (and reactivate it as well... yeah... makes sense...). More details on that will be revealed as the release draws closer.

Stay well and govern on!